“The Pretty Dish: More Than 150 Everyday Recipes & 50 Beauty DIYs to Nourish Your Body Inside & Out” by Jessica Merchant, Rodale Books, $29.99, 312 pages, hardcover
Blogger and recipe developer Jessica Merchant shares some of her favorite recipes for food and homemade beauty products in her latest book, “The Pretty Dish: More Than 150 Everyday Recipes & 50 Beauty DIYs to Nourish Your Body Inside & Out.”
Merchant, whose blog, “How Sweet Eats,” is read by millions, writes enthusiastically about what she calls her true passion: “Cooking and sharing food with people I know and love,” which she says includes her readers. She admits meals in her home “are not always picture-perfect. … Cooking and sharing food does not have to be glamorous or even Instagram-worthy.”
Most of her recipes can be prepared in 60 minutes or less. Her food recipes are divided into five chapters from breakfast foods like Maple Raspberry Overnight Oats to serious sips like Blueberry Hibiscus Mint Juleps.
There’s also a chapter for food you can put on your face and body, including sugar scrubs and lip balms. She suggests party menus, provides five of her favorite playlists and gives ideas for six bars such as a chili bar and a build-your-own pizza bar.
The book is illustrated with gorgeous full-color photographs by the author.
Summer’s soaring temperatures made Merchant’s recipe for banana cream pie ice cream especially appealing. She says it makes about 1 quart, but I ended up with more than 1½ quarts, probably because the recipe doesn’t give an exact amount of mashed bananas, calling for six medium bananas. I used only five bananas, but apparently my idea of a medium banana isn’t the same as hers. Regardless, the results are delicious.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.