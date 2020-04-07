Those lucky enough to grow their own tomatoes (and the rest of us who pick them up at the farmers market or the local grocer) and always looking for new ways to use those splendid fruits.
Today's recipe comes from Beth Colvin, a former Advocate staffer who is one heck of a good cook.
Enter her recipe for tomato pie. Southern tomato pie. With cheese and mayo. Yes, that one.
A few tips: You want the tomatoes to be sort of dry so the pie doesn't end up a soupy mess. Peel the tomatoes by cutting an X in the bottom, then dunk them in boiling water for a minute. Remove to an ice-water bath, and the skin will start to pull back. Help it along with your fingers. Then seed the tomatoes by cutting off the tops and using your fingers to push the seeds and liquid out. Lay the tomatoes on a cooking sheet and sprinkle with salt. Let them sit for 10 to 20 minutes, then blot with paper towels until they start to dry out. You're looking for a transition from juicy to merely damp.
Now they're ready for chopping, and, ultimately, pie.
TESTED RECIPE
Tomato Pie
Serves 6 to 8. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
1 (9-inch) refrigerated pie crust
5 to 6 medium tomatoes, peeled, seeded, dried and chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
⅛ cup basil, chopped
Dash of white pepper
2 cups cheese, any kind, but I like a Parmesan-Romano mix
¾ cup mayonnaise, low-fat is fine
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1. Roll the pie crust out into a pie pan. Perforate with a fork, then bake according to package instructions.
2. Mix together the tomatoes, garlic, basil and pepper. Pour into baked pie crust and spread evenly.
3. Mix together the cheese, mayonnaise and mustard. Spread evenly over the top of the tomatoes.
4. Bake at 350 F for 30 minutes or until cheese is browned and bubbly. Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.