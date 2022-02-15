Angie Doyle isn't sure why the combination works, but she says it does.
"It's a regular beef patty, with melted cheddar and bacon sandwiched between two pieces cinnamon king cake cut in half to make a bun," said Doyle, Burgersmith's director of marketing. "It is surprisingly good."
She said she was afraid the king cake burger, which comes with icing, colorful sprinkles and a baby on top, would be wasteful at first, but the combination of the savory and the sweet works.
"But it's been a whole lot of fun," she said. "It's a different way to celebrate Mardi Gras. Parades are back. Mardi Gras is back and you can still get a king cake burger if you want."
Burgersmith, a Louisiana-based burger restaurant, is collaborating with Baton Rouge-based Calandro’s Supermarket for the third year to bring back the king cake burger.
The Mardi Gras Mambo Burger was first introduced in 2020 with limited quantities quickly selling out at all six of Burgersmith's locations in Lafayette, Broussard, Denham Springs and Baton Rouge. The king cake-burger combo is the brainchild of Jay Ducote and Charles “Chuck P” Pierce, co-hosts of the “Jay Ducote Show” on Talk 107.3 in Baton Rouge.
”We are super excited to be teaming up with our local friends over at Burgersmith for a third year.” said Blaise Calandro, III.