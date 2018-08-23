The second season of Louisiana chefs Sam and Cody Carroll's series "Cajun Aces" debuts at 11 a.m. Saturday on Food Network (cable Channel 54).
The couple, both graduates of the Louisiana Culinary Institute in Baton Rouge, own Hot Tails restaurant in New Roads and Sac-a-Lait in New Orleans' Warehouse District. The Carrolls, who live in the Lakeview area of New Orleans with their young daughter, also help run the Carroll family farm in Batchelor.
Over the season's six episodes "they share recipes rooted in their Cajun background, while showcasing delicious and easy recipes at home without sacrificing flavor. From the kitchen on their family farm, Sam and Cody make dishes that are just as tasty as their restaurant favorites, but done with simple ingredients filled with love for family and friends," a new release says.
A traditional southern Louisiana fish fry is the focus of the first episode. The menu will feature thin-cut catfish with "Spillway Sauce," a locally-grown farmer's caviar bean salad, and a fruity rum mix called fish camp punch. There'll also be Sam Carroll's chicken thighs and smoked sausage gumbo served with Creole potato salad.
"Other episodes during the season feature Cody and Sam planning an entire family dinner using cast iron pot recipes, including Sam's shrimp and corn soup and maque choux skillet cornbread; Cody and Sam serving up a quick and Big Easy brunch on the farm using a few time-saving tips; and Sam and Cody perfecting the art of tailgating, with their sugar cane smoked wings with Cane Row BBQ sauce and rosemary ranch," the release also says.
"Cajun Aces" premiered in December.
For more info, go to foodnetwork.com/cajunaces.
Timothy Boone contributed to this report.