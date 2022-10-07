12-Hour BBQ Pork Po'boy from JED's Local Po'boys
My dinner at JED's started with the Debris Fries, which included creamy cheese sauce, roast beef debris and gravy and pickled jalapenos. To be honest, everyone at the table was so excited for the appetizer that I didn't think to snap a picture.
On the po'boy, understandably, the 12-hour pulled pork is the highlight — I would've been happy with just that on the sandwich. However, the onion rings, pickles and tomatoes complimented it perfectly and provided the right crunch.
This is the second time I've had a po'boy from JED's, and I'd say they're two for two in my book.
JED's Local Po'Boys, 672 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. (225) 349-8333.
JED's is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Chicken satay from Thai Kitchen
Thai Kitchen is not your typical Thai place. After all, it's also a sports bar. The food, however, is not far from what they serve in Thailand, particularly the green papaya salad. We enjoyed the chicken satay, which we were surprised to see set aflame tableside. Once the fire died down, both the chicken and the accompanying peanut were tasty too.
Thai Kitchen, 4550 Concord Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. (225) 346-1230.
Thai Kitchen is open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and for dinner 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday. The weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Roasted Rainbow Beet & Burrata Salad from Cocha
My current favorite salad is Baton Rouge is Cocha's incredible mix of textures and flavors in this beet and burrata mix. The citrus, the almonds, the avocado, the shaved fennel, arugula, with two colors of roasted beets and heaps of burrata — all mixed in a banyuls vinaigrette create a delectable combination. It's the perfect salad to share with friends before ordering an entre or, on its own, makes a wonderful meal.
Cocha, 445 North 6th Street, Baton Rouge, LA, 70802. (225) 615-8826.
Cocha is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. (Jan Risher, features editor)