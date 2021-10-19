Nearly 16 years after opening its doors in Mid City Baton Rouge, Bistro Byronz has moved just down Government Street to a new location in the former White Star Market.
It will be open for its first full day of lunch and dinner service on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and will open for Sunday brunch on Oct. 31.
“The new location has the unique bistro style and welcoming feel that our customers and community have come to love, but we’ve also incorporated some new design elements — from the expansion of the Bistro bar area to a new take on cafe-style outdoor seating," CEO Emelie Alton said.
Bistro Byronz offers a Southern take on the classic French bistro fare and experience.
Visit bistrobyronz.com for more information.
Vegan BBQ N Brews
Southern Fried Vegan will host a "Vegan BBQ N Brews" Halloween party from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Cypress Coast Brewing Co., 5643 Government St.
Southern Fried Vegan will be offering its special brand of soul food, along with "Beer-Cheeze Battered Beyond Burgers," "Fried Chickun," "Mac N Cheeze" and Jambalaya.
Visit cypresscoastbrewing.com to get all the details.
Craft beer pairing dinner
City Pork Catering, 2921 Government St., will host a Rally Cap Beer Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct.28.
The dinner, the first in a series of beer dinners, will feature a five-course meal paired with a variety of beers from Rally Cap Brewing Co.
To find out more, visit cityporkcatering.com.
November cooking experience
Sign up now for the November Cooking Experience: Food and Music for the Holidays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 9 at Ruffino's Restaurant, 18811 Highland Road.
The event features a five-course meal paired with wine and step-by-step instructions from Ruffino's chef Cliff Wright.
Tickets are $150 at shopruffinos.com/products/ruffinos-baton-rouge-november-cooking-experience-food-and-music-for-the-holidays.
Jambalaya Jam set Oct. 21
The Capital Area United Way's 34th annual Jambalaya Jam will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at the North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge. You can enjoy cold drinks and live music by After 8 while sampling jambalaya from participating teams. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the event.
All-you-can-eat tickets, for $15 each, gets you as much jambalaya as you want from more than 30 competing teams. There's also a VIP Lounge located in the heart of the event. The $50 ticket includes unlimited jambalaya and drinks (soft drinks, beer and wine) as well as catered food, sweet treats and comfortable seating.
At cauw.org you can find out more about the event, the proceeds of which benefit the Capital Area United Way, which is partnering with The Salvation Army to collect items for Hurricane Ida victims. Only these items are being collected: infant supplies; cleaning supplies (gloves, mops, mop buckets, cleaning solution, brooms, etc.); new children's toys; new undergarments (both child and adult sizes); and hygiene items. For your donation, you will get one complimentary soda/water ticket, limited to one ticket per person.
Romantic dinner for two
Registration is open for the Romantic Fall Dinner for Two leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso to try your hands at pan-roasting veggies and dress up pork tenderloin with a citrus glaze and apple-cranberry chutney. For something sweet, there will be pumpkin spice mousse and crème anglaise.
Tickets are $250 per couple at lci.edu/store/Romantic-Fall-Dinner-for-Two-p396827782.