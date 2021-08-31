Editor's note: Events may be canceled due to weather or COVID-19. Please check first.
La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road, is celebrating "Hug Your Hound Day" with the Capital Area Animal Welfare Alliance from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12.
The cafe will donate 25% of its sales during this time, including those from Waitr and Uber East orders, to CAAWS. Make a donation of $25 or more and receive a free gelato, and everyone attending can enter their names to win prizes from local vendors.
For more information, call (225) 771-8488 or visit ladivinaitaliancafe.com.
Shipley new location
Shipley Do-Nuts has opened a second Baton Rouge location at 8121 Florida Blvd.
The restaurant has a drive-thru window, seating for 15 diners and plans to expand outdoor seating. The location previously was a Dunkin’ Donuts.
Shipley will sell freshly made doughnuts along with cinnamon rolls, bear claws, fritters and kolaches.
Chunhak Kach, the franchisee for the Florida Boulevard restaurant, is planning to open a location in Lafayette in 2022. More Shipley locations may be coming to Baton Rouge in the next year. Greg Smith, the franchisee who opened the Essen Lane restaurant earlier this year, has said he is planning a location on Nicholson Drive, near Tigerland.
Bourbon pairing at 18 Steak
Reservations are open for the Still Auston Bourbon Pairing Dinner at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at 18 Steak at L'Auberge Casino, 777 Lauberge Ave.
The dinner will feature four courses paired with cocktails made with Still Austin bourbon and gin.
Cost is $95; reservations are required. Call (225) 224-4142.
Cooking for a crowd
Tickets are on sale for the September Cooking Experience, "Cooking for a Crowd," at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Ruffino's Restaurant, 18811 Highland Road.
The Ruffino’s Cooking Experience is a five-course meal paired with hand-selected wines and step-by-step instructions from the restaurant's food czar, Chef Cliff Wright.
Tickets are $150. Visit shopruffinos.com/products/ruffinos-baton-rouge-september-cooking-experience-cooking-for-a-crowd.
Sensational Seafood
Registration is open for a Sensational Seafood leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Chef Jeanne Mancuso's hands-on menu includes pan-seared prosecco butter shrimp and pasta oven smoked salmon and carrots and lemon-herb cod with garlic potatoes.
Face masks are required. Tickets are $125. Visit lci.edu/store/Sensational-Seafood-p380216768.
Star Spangled workshop
Registration is open for a Star Spangled Celebration Workshop for ages 3-16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
This class celebrates the United States with some classic American traditions.
Cost is $70 per child or $120 for two children. Register at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
Music at El Paso
El Paso Mexican Restaurant, 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, will feature live music by the Drama Kings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Enjoy your food while listening to the music. The event is family friendly.
For more information, call (225) 380-1528 or visit elpasolouisiana.com.