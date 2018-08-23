The second season of Louisiana chefs Sam and Cody Carroll's series "Cajun Aces" debuts at 11 a.m. Saturday on Food Network (cable Channel 54).
The couple, both graduates of the Louisiana Culinary Institute in Baton Rouge, own Hot Tails restaurant in New Roads and Sac-a-Lait in New Orleans' Warehouse District. The Carrolls, who live in the Lakeview area of New Orleans with their young daughter, also help run the Carroll family farm in Batchelor.
Over the season's six episodes "they share recipes rooted in their Cajun background, while showcasing delicious and easy recipes at home without sacrificing flavor. From the kitchen on their family farm, Sam and Cody make dishes that are just as tasty as their restaurant favorites, but done with simple ingredients filled with love for family and friends," a new release says.
A traditional southern Louisiana fish fry is the focus of the first episode. The menu will feature thin-cut catfish with "Spillway Sauce," a locally-grown farmer's caviar bean salad, and a fruity rum mix called fish camp punch. There'll also be Sam Carroll's chicken thighs and smoked sausage gumbo served with Creole potato salad.
"Other episodes during the season feature Cody and Sam planning an entire family dinner using cast iron pot recipes, including Sam's shrimp and corn soup and maque choux skillet cornbread; Cody and Sam serving up a quick and Big Easy brunch on the farm using a few time-saving tips; and Sam and Cody perfecting the art of tailgating, with their sugar cane smoked wings with Cane Row BBQ sauce and rosemary ranch," the release also says.
"Cajun Aces" premiered in December.
For more info, go to foodnetwork.com/cajunaces.
Distillery in Donaldsonville
A local family plans to open a distillery in early 2019 in the Donaldsonville Historic District.
The Noel Family Distillery, at 30 Veterans Blvd., will produce rum, vodka, gin and a high-grade premium sipping Rhum Agricole. All of the spirits will be made from Louisiana sugar cane, cultivated by local farmers.
The distillery will be operated by master distiller Frank "Chip" Noel and his daughter, Natalie Noel, who are both natives of Donaldsonville.
The distillery will feature a tasting room for guests and tours through the facility.
To follow the project's progress, visit noeldistillery.com/.
N.O. teen makes 'Top Chef Junior'
Sophie Frankowski, of New Orleans, is one of 12 kids chefs who'll compete on Season 2 of "Top Chef Junior."
The reality series premiere airs at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, on Universal Kids (cable Channel 218).
"Sometimes, on special occasions, I'll make Polish food. … I like making Polish food which I think makes me different and unique," Sophie, now 13, says on an introductory video provided by the show.
"It's really different in the 'Top Chef Junior' kitchen than in my home. It's a big pressure to be racing against the clock," she also says.
During the season, the dozen young chefs ages 10-13 from across the country will vie in weekly culinary challenges, all hoping to win the "Top Chef Junior" title and a $50,000 cash prize.
Audrey Brust, of Zachary, and Katelyn Rickert, of New Orleans, competed in the inaugural season of the pint-sized version of "Top Chef." Audrey finished ninth, and Katelyn, 11th.
Timothy Boone contributed to this report.