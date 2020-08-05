TESTED RECIPE
Baked Ziti with Summer Squash
Makes 4 to 6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 small yellow squash
2 small zucchini
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 teaspoons salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
1 pound Italian sausage
1 small onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 cup tomato sauce, homemade (recipe below) or purchased
4 cups mozzarella cheese, divided
8 ounces cooked pasta
2 cups sour cream
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1. Heat oven to 425 F. Cut squash and zucchini into half-moons about ½ inch thick.
2. Toss squash in 1 tablespoon olive oil with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.
3. Roast in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until slightly browned.
4. Brown sausage in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat until no longer pink. Drain.
5. Sauté onion and garlic in remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat until tender.
6. Return the drained sausage to the pot with the onions. Stir in tomato sauce and bring to a simmer.
7. Stir in 1 cup mozzarella cheese until melted. Remove from heat. Stir in cooked pasta and squash.
8. In a separate bowl, stir together sour cream, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper and Italian seasoning.
9. In a greased casserole dish, layer half the pasta and sausage mixture then half the sour cream mixture. Repeat with second half of meat and sour cream mixtures. Top with remaining 2 cups cheese.
10. Bake at 350 F about 30-40 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately.
TESTED RECIPE
Roasted Tomato Sauce
Makes 4 to 6 cups of sauce. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
⅓ cup olive oil + 2 tablespoons
6 to 8 large ripe tomatoes
⅓ cup garlic cloves
½ cup basil leaves, whole
2 tablespoons Tuscan Seasoning*
Sea salt and fresh cracked black pepper
1. Preheat oven to 275 F. Coat the bottom of a rimmed baking sheet or baking pan with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
2. Slice the tomatoes in half. Place each half, cut side down, in the pan. Sprinkle garlic cloves throughout. Drizzle with ⅓ cup olive oil. Season with Tuscan seasoning, sea salt and cracked black pepper.
3. Place fresh basil leaves on top.
4. Bake uncovered for 4 to 5 hours.
5. Pulse tomatoes, garlic and basil in a food processor until it forms a slightly chunky puree. Strain through a sieve until the sauce is smooth.
6. Pour into 1- or 2-cup sized freezer containers. Take a container of sauce out and use it for pastas or pizzas.
*Cook’s note: I used Red Stick Spice Company’s Garlic Olive Oil & Tuscan Seasoning.