ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Peach & Prosciutto Salad
Makes 2 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
½ teaspoon kosher sea salt
¼ teaspoon ginger
¼ teaspoon garlic, crushed
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 cups arugula
2 large peaches, sliced
2 slices prosciutto, cut in strips
½ cup goat cheese crumbles
¼ cup pecans, chopped (optional)
1. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, ginger, garlic and lemon juice.
2. Transfer dressing to a bottle or jar and refrigerate at least one hour.
3. On each of two plates, pile 1 cup arugula.
4. Wrap each peach slice in a strip of prosciutto. Place on top of arugula.
5. Top each salad with goat cheese crumbles and pecans.
6. Drizzle each salad with chilled dressing and serve immediately.
Peach Blueberry Parfaits
Make 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
8 ounces mascarpone cheese, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
¼ cup heavy cream
¼ cup powdered sugar
1 cup blueberries
1 peach, sliced or chopped
1. In a mixing bowl on low speed, mix together mascarpone, vanilla, cream and sugar.
2. Into four jars or bowls, layer mascarpone, blueberries, mascarpone and peaches, ending with a layer of mascarpone.
3. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour before serving.
4. Garnish with blueberries and serve chilled.