ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE

Peach & Prosciutto Salad

Makes 2 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

½ teaspoon kosher sea salt

¼ teaspoon ginger

¼ teaspoon garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 cups arugula

2 large peaches, sliced

2 slices prosciutto, cut in strips

½ cup goat cheese crumbles

¼ cup pecans, chopped (optional)

1. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, ginger, garlic and lemon juice.

2. Transfer dressing to a bottle or jar and refrigerate at least one hour.

3. On each of two plates, pile 1 cup arugula.

4. Wrap each peach slice in a strip of prosciutto. Place on top of arugula.

5. Top each salad with goat cheese crumbles and pecans.

6. Drizzle each salad with chilled dressing and serve immediately.

ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE

Peach Blueberry Parfaits

Make 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

8 ounces mascarpone cheese, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ cup heavy cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 cup blueberries

1 peach, sliced or chopped

1. In a mixing bowl on low speed, mix together mascarpone, vanilla, cream and sugar.

2. Into four jars or bowls, layer mascarpone, blueberries, mascarpone and peaches, ending with a layer of mascarpone.

3. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour before serving.

4. Garnish with blueberries and serve chilled.

View comments