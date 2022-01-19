It seems the winter temperatures have arrived for real this time.
These chilly days make me want to light a candle, pour a glass of wine, put on some relaxing music and mill about the kitchen cooking up a cozy meal.
Our local farmers market is filling up with all sorts of hearty ingredients for soups, stews and other warm, wintertime dishes. Root vegetables like turnips, carrots and beets are piled high. Cold weather green vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts abound.
This Broccoli Cheese Soup is very cheesy, easy to make and will warm you up quickly. You could roast the broccoli instead of blanching it for a slightly different flavor. Adding bacon sure wouldn’t hurt either.
Everyone needs a basic quick roll recipe in their repertoire. I’ve had this one written on an index card and taped inside my kitchen cabinet for so long I don’t remember where I got it. I’ve tweaked the method over the years to make these little rolls especially easy without kneading or a messy floured board. I think they come out a bit like the yeast rolls from my old high school cafeteria lunches.
A visit to your local farmers market just may get you all that you need to make some delicious, hearty meals for these cold, cozy nights.
Broccoli Cheese Soup
Serves 8. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
6 cups fresh broccoli florets
½ cup butter
1 medium onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
3 tablespoons flour
3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1½ cups half and half
2 teaspoons salt
1½ teaspoons black pepper
1 teaspoon nutmeg
2 tablespoons sherry
8 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1. Wash broccoli, then place in a stockpot. Cover with water. Bring to a boil, then boil for 3 minutes. Drain, then place the broccoli in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process.
2. Drain the broccoli on paper towels, then press out any excess water.
3. Pulse in a food processor until finely chopped.
4. In a stockpot or large Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions and garlic. Sautée until onion is tender and translucent.
5. Sprinkle in the flour and stir.
6. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in the broccoli.
7. Add the broth, then half and half.
8. Season with salt, pepper, nutmeg and sherry.
9. Stir in cheese one cup at a time until melted.
Quick Yeast Rolls
Yields about 12 rolls. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons coconut oil or shortening
3 tablespoons sugar
1 cup hot water
1 package dry yeast
1 egg, beaten
1 teaspoon salt
2¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon melted butter
1. Stir together coconut oil, sugar, hot water and yeast together in a small bowl. Allow to proof for 10 minutes.
2. Add to a large bowl. Stir in beaten egg, salt and flour.
3. Cover the bowl with a towel and place in the oven with just the light on for 30 minutes.
4. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin.
5. Using an ice cream scoop or ⅓-cup measuring cup, scoop dough into the muffin tin cups, about ⅔ full.
6. Heat oven to 425F. Let dough rise another 30 minutes on the counter while the oven heats.
7. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned on top.
8. Brush the tops with melted butter, then serve warm.