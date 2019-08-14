Editor's note: Columnist Holly Clegg, who has been battling stomach cancer, has entered hospice care. However, she plans to continue her column at this time.
Fig season is here, but you may be wondering what to do with those little beauties.
Let's make a cake.
I know you're probably wondering about baking with figs — I wasn't too sure about it either, at first. Figs are not often the star ingredient in dessert. But, trust me, this delicious Fresh Fig Bundt Cake will get rave reviews for years to come.
Fig trees produce fruit from August to October, so get picking to enjoy this underrated fruit at its best. The uniquely sweet taste and texture of fresh figs are perfect for this cake.
If you are not a fig fan, you will be after just one bite of this delightful dessert. I get recipe requests — even from non-fig eaters — every time I make it.
We enjoy this cake at home, but I also like to bake it as a personal, homemade gift. Doctors, dentists, neighbors and teachers will be thrilled with your oh-so-delicious offering. Just be sure to wrap it well in plastic wrap and deliver on a disposable plate.
If fig preserves are in your pantry — and, if not, you'll want to buy some — make this Glazed Pork Tenderloin (at my healthycookingblog.com) from my "KITCHEN 101" cookbook. The combination of sweet figs, fiery chili powder, soy sauce and tart vinegar makes an intoxicating marinade. Healthy and diabetic friendly, the tenderloin tastes like it has been marinating all day, but it can be made in under an hour.
Terrific tips:
- The cake recipe also works with dried figs.
- Fresh dates may be substituted for figs.
- Figs are a good source of fiber; ¼ cup of dried figs has almost 4 grams.
- Figs are a good source of vitamins, minerals and anti-inflammatory antioxidants.
- Try fresh figs on salads, ice-creams, even pizza.