Shepherd’s-Style Pie
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound fresh, lean ground beef
1 cup carrots, chopped
1 small yellow onion, chopped
1 small green bell pepper, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cups shiitake mushrooms, chopped
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
4 cups mashed potatoes
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Brown beef in a heavy skillet. Drain and set aside.
2. In the same skillet, saute carrots, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms in olive oil over medium heat until carrots are tender, about 10-12 minutes.
3. Return beef to skillet and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle in flour and stir.
4. Stir in cream and minced parsley and continue to cook another 10 minutes.
5. Remove from heat and top with mashed potatoes.
6. Bake for 30 minutes then brown potatoes under broiler for 3 minutes. Serve hot.
Garlic Cheddar Biscuits
Makes 12 small biscuits. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons garlic powder
½ cup coconut oil or shortening
¾ cup milk
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1. Preheat oven to 450 F. Grease a cast iron skillet with butter.
2. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and garlic powder.
3. Cut in shortening until mixture is crumbly.
4. Stir in milk until fully incorporated and dough is sticky.
5. Fold in shredded cheese until fully incorporated.
6. Pull off palm-sized pieces of dough and roll into a rough ball. Place each ball in the skillet with a small gap in between.
7. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown and baked through. Serve warm.