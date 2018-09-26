Soji was packed. By all reports, that's been the constant state of the restaurant since it opened in July.
On an early Wednesday evening a couple of weeks ago, a mix of people — young couples, families, friends meeting up after work — filled every seat in the Government Street eatery. You'll want to make a reservation and get a good parking strategy.
There's been a lot of buzz around Soji: Modern Asian, for its food and its style. The Mid City restaurant's menu is a wide tour of Asia, with a contemporary take on authentic dishes.
The aesthetics are distinct: bright pink neon lights; a semi-outdoor bar that crosses refined Japanese with tropical southeast Asia, including Tiki mugs that let you drink cocktails from a sumo wrestler's belly; and jazz-influenced hip-hop beats by DJ Mitsu coming from the sound system. There are movie posters for the Japanese release of "Taxi Driver" and China's "Planet of the Apes" on the men's room walls, "Soji" scrawled across them in pink spray paint, and a neon "Hello Gorgeous" is reflected in the women's bathroom mirror.
The exterior of the building, a former Rotolo's, has been redesigned to incorporate a Japanese style, with an emphasis on long, wooden slats and exposed beams. And there's a noodle bar and raw bar, directed by Josh Panyanouvong, with seating.
Soji is the creation of Chase Lyons, a co-founder of the City Pork restaurant brand (he left the business in 2016), and chef Ryan André, who was, up until last October, the head chef of the City Pork Hospitality Group. Lyons is now Soji's general manager and proprietor, and André is executive chef and partner. The restaurant worked with Baton Rouge company ThreeSixtyEight for its branding and marketing.
"This won't be just a Chinese, Japanese or Vietnamese restaurant," Lyons told The Advocate earlier this year. "We want to give (André) the opportunity to explore different flavors and put his twist on them."
André has always had a passion for Asian dishes, researching the history as well as the flavor profiles. During his time at City Pork Brasserie & Bar, he often incorporated Asian-influenced dishes. After leaving the company last October, André hosted a series of pop-up dinners testing dishes that would eventually make it on to the Soji menu. And in May, he spent two weeks in Thailand, eating.
Before his tenure at City Pork, André, a Gonzales native and Louisiana Culinary Institute graduate, held positions at Commander's Palace in New Orleans, Mandina's, Stroube's and Capital City Grill before becoming chef at Le Creole in 2010. The 38-year-old has cultivated a strong social media presence and helped start the south Louisiana chef's group Gastreauxnomica with chef Sean Rivera. And if you're a fan of Food Network's "Chopped," you might have seen André's March appearance on the show.
We got to spend a few minutes with André to talk about staying authentic, using social media as a chef and how he sees today's Baton Rouge food scene and where it's going. An edited transcript follows.
Could you describe what y’all are going for in Soji's decor?
Just like in our name, it’s modern — modern Asian. So we did a lot of R&D in New York to try to bring that high-energy place to Baton Rouge. That's kind of what we went for with the pink neons and the Instagram-able stuff on the walls and different things like that. It kind of made it more modern and more stepping out of Baton Rouge with decor.
I wanted to quickly ask about being on “Chopped.” Was there anything from the experience that you brought back to Baton Rouge?
Well, if you notice on my “Chopped” episode, my first two dishes were definitely Asian-inspired, and those are the two dishes that I excelled at on the show — dessert not being the one I excelled at. [Laughs]
Have you picked up on dessert now?
Uh, it’s not my strong point. But Soji is not built around sweets and stuff like that. We don't have very many sweets to offer. That's also another thing that we pulled away from New York. A lot of the New York restaurants, as far as Asian restaurants, did not have a big dessert program or anything like that. Most of them had one special dessert that they specialize in and that's all you were able to order.
But yeah, the “Chopped” episode, I mean, I excelled in my two Asian dishes, so that kind of kind of, you know, signaled that I needed to be doing Asian food.
You brought Asian influences to City Pork for a couple of dishes. Where did that love start?
I enjoy the flavor profiles. And they are kind of easy to mix with Louisiana cuisine and stuff like that, that’s why I brought it to City Pork. But here at Soji, we are doing modern Asian — this is more authentic. I try to steer away from the word “fusion,” because that's not what we are. I'm not trying to do Asian gumbo or anything like that.
I know you started this concept by doing pop-ups, right? Why?
Well, I wanted to get my followers and the crowd eating this food before we actually opened a restaurant — to get their feedback from it, see what they expected, how they took to traditional versus Americanized Asian food. And it definitely paid off.
Was there anything from those pop-ups that stuck out to you?
You have to tone down the heat a little bit.
In south Louisiana?
It's a different type of heat. Cayenne is aggressive, but it kind of goes away quick. Whereas the Thai chili peppers and stuff like that, it's not aggressive at first but then kind of hits you slowly and lingers for a while. In Thailand, I ate several spicy dishes that I brought back here, so I kind of learned you had to tone it down just a little bit — not all the way, but just a little bit.
Could you tell me a little about your trip?
I went to Bangkok and traveled around Thailand for two weeks, eating different cuisines. Went to the coast to Phuket and tried their cuisine. I would definitely in a future look to go to Japan and China.
Soji’s menu covers a variety of Asian cultures and styles. You have Japanese, Vietnamese, Thai but you also have Indian. Why include that range instead of just sticking to, say, Chinese and Japanese?
The thing was, as I was in Thailand, they had an Indian restaurant right down the road. And we actually had that butter chicken (on Soji's menu) that was just life-changing. It was something that I ate that night, then I woke up and ate it cold the next morning. India is south Asia, and the restaurant is called "Modern Asian," not modern Japanese or modern Chinese. So we took the whole continent of Asia and pulled dishes to compile a menu that brought people from around Asia to just sitting in one dining room.
How do you contain that menu? With so many different cultures, how do you keep from going overboard?
I've always believed in a small menu. That way you can concentrate on each dish and every component of each dish being perfect. If you have a 150-item menu, then you most possibly have a few things on there that's just kind of mediocre that you just put on there to appease everyone. So what we did with this menu was to highlight some of the favorite dishes from each region and keep it small and then be able to change the menu on the regular. Which is happening right now — we're undergoing a menu change right now.
You talked about authentic Asian. How do you try to uphold that authenticity? How are you working to cook other culture’s foods and honor it?
Like I said, we're not fusing cuisines together — that's one way to honor it, is to keep it true to what it is. Everything is made in-house, we’re making everything from scratch, so that's another form of staying true to it. And just the research that has to go into it. I can't fly to Japan or China or Vietnam to try out the foods. The research through YouTube videos, reading cookbooks, knowing the flavor profiles — so knowing that and keeping that passion to keep it true and not wanting to falter.
I could take this menu in a heartbeat and infuse it with Louisiana food and probably sell it all day. I mean, I could put a bread pudding dessert on here and sell it all day, but I don't want to do that because I want to stay true to it, which is the biggest task. It also pays off in the end.
Like you're saying, you can put a bread pudding on here and sell it all day. But this is something that's unique to Baton Rouge. I'm sure that's risky. How do you sell this new thing to diners?
It's definitely in the educatin’. Social media is a big thing because they get to see it before they come here. I know I've built a good bit of trust with my followers and stuff like that with other restaurants that I've worked at here.
But I don't think we're pushing out anything crazy here, we're just pushing out something different. So I think people actually have taken it as being something different not something crazy.
How do you see Baton Rouge’s food scene today? Well, do you think Soji could have happened here five years ago?
No, I don’t think so. I mean, I see the times are definitely changing for the plus. You know, Food Network and all these cooking shows and cooking competitions and stuff like that on TV, it is doing some of the educating for us, and I think that the Baton Rouge food scene is starting to catch on.
Just the willingness to try something new and embrace it, and not just going for crawfish étouffée on top of fried catfish — that's what we're trying to get out of. Yeah, we enjoy eating that. We cook that at home and most of your family can cook that at home. But why open a new restaurant to cook what most Louisiana people can cook at home? It's just setting us behind where we need to be.
Where do you think that the food scene is heading?
I think we're definitely slowly progressing. I think that within the next 5, 10 years, we might actually live up to being the capital city of Louisiana.
You use Instagram a lot. Is that something that happened organically? Or was it a deliberate push?
No, actually Sean Rivera, FoodiePatutie, got me into that. I was at Le Creole and I had a Twitter account, but I didn't actually use it. That’s when I became friends with Sean, and he ended up getting me to start pushing stuff on social media. Then it just kind of blew up from there. It is something you definitely have to work with, though. You can't just be a chef and post a picture and expect it get 500 likes. That's just something that doesn't happen unless you have a namesake and people just jump on it. You actually have to work at it.
Do chefs need to be personalities now? Can't they just be somebody in the kitchen doing good work and hope that the audience catches on?
You have to have some kind of a personality as far as stepping out of the kitchen a little bit every once in a while to get your face in front of people. That pushes your name, because if you're just a name on a door the only people seeing that are your customer base. You have to get out if you want to grow.
Soji: Modern Asian
5050 Government St.
Lunch hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday
Dinner hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday
(225) 300-4448; facebook.com/eatsoji
For more on Ryan André, go to chefryanandre.com