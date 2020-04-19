beer bread
Buy Now

Beer Bread

 PHOTO BY LESLIE YOUNG

We were prepared to let this whole bread-baking thing alone.

Then a friend confessed to buying a 50-pound bag of flour from Costco.

Then a family member sent along this recipe for Beer Bread, which we have decided is a blessing and a curse.

Blessing: Only four ingredients and one of them is beer.

Curse: It is so good you will devour it before it has time to cool. Yes, that's just what our waistlines needs.

Cook This: Southern Tomato Pie. With cheese and mayo. Yes, that one

But, hey, as these days of isolation drag on, you gotta do what you gotta do.

Beer Bread

3 cups self-rising flour

¾ cups sugar

12 ounces of beer

1 stick butter, melted

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a loaf pan.

2. Combine flour, sugar and beer. Dump in loaf pan.

3. Bake 45 minutes, remove from oven, pour butter over the top (nudge the edges with a knife as you pour so it goes in and around loaf). Bake 15 minutes more.

View comments