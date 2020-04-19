We were prepared to let this whole bread-baking thing alone.
Then a friend confessed to buying a 50-pound bag of flour from Costco.
Then a family member sent along this recipe for Beer Bread, which we have decided is a blessing and a curse.
Blessing: Only four ingredients and one of them is beer.
Curse: It is so good you will devour it before it has time to cool. Yes, that's just what our waistlines needs.
But, hey, as these days of isolation drag on, you gotta do what you gotta do.
Beer Bread
3 cups self-rising flour
¾ cups sugar
12 ounces of beer
1 stick butter, melted
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a loaf pan.
2. Combine flour, sugar and beer. Dump in loaf pan.
3. Bake 45 minutes, remove from oven, pour butter over the top (nudge the edges with a knife as you pour so it goes in and around loaf). Bake 15 minutes more.