Piccadilly on Friday will hold an official opening for the first Baton Rouge location of its new concept, Piccadilly To Go. The location, at 216 Lee Drive, will serve the well-known Piccadilly style of Southern comfort food, but all on the fly.
The 1,320-square-foot space won't include a dining area, and will instead fill online, call-in and walk-in orders. There is also a full-service, drive-through window for order and pickup, and delivery is available through the Waitr and Uber Eats apps.
The menu still has all of the Piccadilly favorites, such as fried catfish, roast beef, fried chicken and chopped beef. And there will be new recipes and menu items rotating daily, the company said in a news release.
Piccadilly to Go will be open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. everyday. Online orders can be placed through piccadilly.com or by phone at (225) 330-6849.
Piccadilly, headquartered in Baton Rouge, opened the first Piccadilly To Go store earlier this year in Cordova, Tennessee.