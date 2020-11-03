You won't find any flashy signs pointing the way to Southern Cofé in Scotlandville, and owner Horatio Isadore likes it that way.

He intentionally chose to open his shop in a decades-old pharmacy building in the downtown area of the historic Black community.

The exterior isn't really very pretty, and you have to look behind a bus stop to find it. But customers do.

"If you walk up on the outside, your expectations are very low based on what you see on the outside," Isadore said. "So that, to me, is a tremendous advantage. If you're in this big, fancy strip mall, your expectations are already at a level at which you better match or exceed."

Isadore's shop exceeds expectations.

A trendy mix of sink-in leather sofas, chunky wooden tables and chairs in bright yellow, green and blue greets customer. Vibrant works by local artists hang on the walls, and the shelves are filled with vintage instruments, vases and other nostalgia. Jazz streams through the sound system.

Isadore stands behind the glass counter ready to serve up a variety of coffees, healthy smoothies and baked treats.

The entrepreneur opened Southern Cofé, 8418 Scotland Ave., in 2017, combining the words "coffee" and "cafe" to create his shop's name.

It's Isadore's third shop, after successful operations in his hometown of Alexandria and at the Southern University Law School, where he ran a coffee shop for seven years until his contract ran out.

"It was time to transition," Isadore said. "I wanted to put up a shop in the community, and my quality of life outside of campus just wasn't available, so to speak."

Isadore wanted to once gain run his own business.

"I had the experience, and I was playing a long game from the beginning, and it's just been an interesting and an appreciative ride," he said. "I look back at my career, and I seem to have a soft spot for places that need something as opposed to opening something in a high-traffic area."

Isadore calls Southern Cofé his "second act."

"This wasn't a space for someone just starting out," he said. "You never go to a blighted space or a space where you can't see the door or a space where, next door, there's no roof. But it didn't bother me at all."

Isadore said he is growing his business by listening to his customers.

"They're very health conscious, and they're educated, professional folks," Isadore said. "We also have 10% White customers, and our age demographic is anywhere between 17 and 65, so they're not just a college crowd. So, you just can't be monolithic in terms of how you present things."

In his first year, he shut the shop for about three weeks to collaborate with a vegan chef to develop healthy options.

"You can pick up an apple, an orange or a banana and say, 'Hey I want my smoothie made with this,' and we'll adhere to that," he said. "They want a place where they could get a freshly made-to-order salad and fresh-pressed juice. We offer that. We just wanted to cover everything and let it be fluid like we weren't trying, and hopefully, we've accomplished that."

Isadore uses fresh, local ingredients in his offerings, which include some soups and sandwiches. Popular items trend from week to week.

"One week, it'll be an acai bowl that we'll roll out," he said. "Then no one will order one for two weeks, and then it's 'This soup is unbelievable.' The hottest-selling coffee item right now is probably ice mocha. The juices do well, too. They vary."

Isadore is always behind the counter aided by two employees. But you still have to look behind the bus stop to find it.

"I didn't have signage when I opened up here," Isadore said. "I just had social media, which told you where we were. Then our customers would tell others that we are just behind the bus stop. I knew that if we could create this environment, we can could make this space work."