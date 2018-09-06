Brewers from across Louisiana are putting their heads together for something special. The Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild today announced it is launching a collaboration brew to be released during Louisiana Craft Beer Week.
The beer, a Double IPA, is the first in a new, annual Ensemble Series, and is set to be released Sept. 24. Louisiana Craft Beer Week runs Sept. 24-30.
For the Ensemble Series, brewers will come together each year and decide on the style and recipe and brew the beer at the host brewery, the Guild said in a press release. This year, Abita Brewing Company will host the inaugural brew on Sept. 7.
"There are 33 breweries that are members of the Guild and to be able to come together and work on a single brew that everyone can stand behind speaks volumes on how well we work together," said Karlos Knott, President of Bayou Teche and the Guild, in the announcement.
The hazy IPA will be made with pale malt, wheat oats and Calypso, Lemondrop, Citra, Centennial and Amarillo hops. Expect an 8 percent ABV. The beer will be sold in limited release six-packs around the state, and Abita Brewing will donate $7 from every case sold to the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild.
More information about the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild can be found at labeer.org.