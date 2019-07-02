The LSU campus-area dive Bogie's Bar is closing after 25 years. On Tuesday, the bar at 705 E. Boyd Drive posted on Instagram that Saturday, July 6, would be its final night and it would "be shutting down to work on revamping the Bogie's experience."
An eviction notice was served to Bogie's on Tuesday citing the business had failed to pay its rent. Bogie's intends to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and restructure, a spokesperson for the bar told WBRZ.
Bogie's opened on East Boyd Drive in 1994 and over its two-and-a-half decades was a popular bar for the LSU crowd as an unofficial extension of the Tigerland area, a few blocks removed from Fred's and Reggie's bars.
“I wanted to take a minute to thank everyone who was a patron of Bogie’s. For the last 25 years we have been a namesake on campus. From exchanges to food trucks to the bar that everyone knows your name we have loved serving you. This Saturday night we will be shutting down to work on revamping the Bogie’s experience. We would love to see you all there.”