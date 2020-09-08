Our good old standby side dish — rice — gets a new lease on life in this colorful dish.
Cooked rice is mixed with Parmesan cheese, layered with pesto and goat or feta cheese, and then topped with roasted red peppers. Yum!
You can use ready-made pesto sauce or whip up your own.
It's made in a springform pan, so when the sides come off, you have a perfect round of rice.
Layered Rice, Pesto and Pepper Bake
Makes 6 servings.
3 cups cooked rice
1¾ cups shredded Parmesan cheese, divided
Salt and black pepper, to taste
Nonstick vegetable cooking spray
¾ cup prepared basil pesto sauce, divided
4 ounces crumbled goat or feta cheese, divided
10 ounces roasted red peppers, drained, patted dry and chopped
1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
2. Combine rice, 1½ cups Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Spray a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick spray.
3. Pat down rice evenly in bottom of pan. Spread pesto over rice. Sprinkle with goat or feta cheese. Top with drained, roasted red peppers. Sprinkle remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese over peppers.
5. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve.