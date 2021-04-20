Companion Animal Alliance and Tin Roof Brewing Co. are hosting a Dog Adoption Day from noon to 4 p.m. April 24, at the Tin Roof Taproom, 1624 Wyoming St.
The dogs on the lawn will be available for same-day adoption, and profiles of potential adoptees are posted each day on the Tin Roof Instagram Story.
Personal pets will be welcome on the property, but Companion Animal Alliance asks that they be kept a safe distance from the shelter dogs.
Southerns Fried Chicken Sandwich Food Truck and Vice Cream NOLA will be on the property selling food and sweets from noon to 4 p.m. Vice Cream and Tin Roof have a collaboration Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream made with a Tin Roof Brewing Company Easy Bake Stout.
For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or email mandy@tinroofbeer.com.