ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Crawfish Gumbo Nachos
Makes 16 (⅓ cup chips plus little less than ¼ cup filling). Recipe is by Holly Clegg from "Guy’s Guide to Eating Well" cookbook.
Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes
½ pound chicken sausage, thinly sliced and halved
½ green or red bell pepper, chopped
1 cup chopped onion
2 cups sliced fresh okra
1 teaspoon minced garlic
6 cups oven baked tortilla chips
1 cup Louisiana crawfish tails, rinsed and drained
2 cups shredded reduced-fat Mexican-blend cheese
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Line baking pan with foil.
2. In large nonstick skillet, cook sausage over medium heat, stirring, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add green pepper and onion, cooking until onion is tender, about 5 minutes. Add okra and garlic and continue cooking, stirring, about 3-4 minutes.
3. Arrange chips on prepared pan. Spoon okra mixture on top of chips. Place crawfish and top and sprinkle with cheese.
4. Bake about 3-4 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 126, calories from fat 40 percent, fat 6 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 32 mg, sodium 285 mg, carbohydrates 11 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 1 g, protein 9 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ starch, 1 lean meat, ½ fat
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Mediterranean Layered Spread
Makes 14 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
1 (8-ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese
½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
½ teaspoon minced garlic
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
1½ cups roasted red pepper hummus
1 cup chopped tomatoes
1 cup chopped cucumber
⅓ cup chopped green onions
¼ cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese
3 tablespoons sliced Kalamata or black olives
1. In a bowl, blend cream cheese, yogurt, oregano, garlic, lemon juice and season to taste. Spread on large round serving plate.
2. Carefully spread hummus over cream cheese. Sprinkle evenly with remaining ingredients, refrigerate until serving time.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 100, calories from fat 59 percent, fat 7 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 13 mg, sodium 260 mg, carbohydrates 6 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 2 g, protein 4 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ starch, ½ lean meat, 1 fat
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Ooey Gooey Squares
Makes 48 squares. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her KITCHEN 101 cookbook.
1 (18.25-ounce) box yellow cake mix
½ cup butter, melted
1 egg
1 tablespoon water
1 (8-ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese
1 (16-ounce) box confectioners sugar
2 egg whites
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In mixing bowl, beat together cake mix, butter, egg and water until well-mixed. Spread batter into prepared pan.
3. In mixing bowl, beat together cream cheese, confectioners sugar, egg whites and vanilla. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour this mixture over batter in pan.
4. Bake 40-50 minutes or until top is golden brown. Cool to room temperature and cut into squares.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 138, calories from fat 36 percent, fat 6 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 13 mg, sodium 112 mg, carbohydrates 21 g, dietary fiber 0 g, total sugars 17 g, protein 2 g. Dietary exchanges: 1½ other carbohydrate, 1 fat