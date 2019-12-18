JoyofCooking2019JacketImage.jpg
'Joy of Cooking'

Brussels Sprout Slaw with Spiced Yogurt

Make 6 servings. Recipe is from 'Joy of Cooking' by John Becker and Megan Scott.

Cook in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp:

4 slices bacon, diced

Drain the bacon on paper towels. Add to the hot fat in the skillet:

2 garlic cloves, smashed

Cook the garlic until it starts to brown, turning it to brown both sides, about 5 minutes. Remove the garlic, mince it, and set aside.

Add to the skillet:

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and shredded

½ teaspoon salt

Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sprouts are tender and starting to brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, add the minced garlic to a medium bowl, along with:

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Add the softened Brussels sprouts to the bowl. If there are any browned bits, deglaze the skillet with a splash of water and add to the bowl as well. Crumble and stir in the reserved bacon. Add:

Salt to taste

If desired, garnish with pomegranate seeds

