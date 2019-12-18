Brussels Sprout Slaw with Spiced Yogurt
Make 6 servings. Recipe is from 'Joy of Cooking' by John Becker and Megan Scott.
Cook in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp:
4 slices bacon, diced
Drain the bacon on paper towels. Add to the hot fat in the skillet:
2 garlic cloves, smashed
Cook the garlic until it starts to brown, turning it to brown both sides, about 5 minutes. Remove the garlic, mince it, and set aside.
Add to the skillet:
1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and shredded
½ teaspoon salt
Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sprouts are tender and starting to brown, 10 to 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, add the minced garlic to a medium bowl, along with:
½ cup plain Greek yogurt
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons lemon juice
½ teaspoon ground coriander
½ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon black pepper
Add the softened Brussels sprouts to the bowl. If there are any browned bits, deglaze the skillet with a splash of water and add to the bowl as well. Crumble and stir in the reserved bacon. Add:
Salt to taste
If desired, garnish with pomegranate seeds