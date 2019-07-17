It’s about time for some comfort food.
The summer has been full of crazy camp schedules and city driving. It feels like we've hardly eaten together as a family.
It's also robbed me of time to stroll among the tables at the farmers market. Thank goodness for local stores and family with fruit trees. A well-stocked freezer doesn’t hurt either.
When Hurricane Barry lumbered through, we were stuck inside with nothing to do but rest up and reconnect. We played board games, watched movies and ate together.
On Friday night, I made this Chicken Cheddar Pasta, an expert-level comfort food. We sat together on the back porch and enjoyed a nice warm bowlful as we watched the wind begin to blow.
When I was at my mom’s house earlier in the week, I picked a few figs from her tree. They needed to be eaten, cooked, canned or frozen pronto, but I had picked too few to make anything big like a cake or preserves. So I decided to bake them sprinkled with a little sugar and spice. Served with a drizzle of honey and vanilla cream, they made for a nice breakfast as I continued to watch the wind blow. (I may have eaten a few fresh figs the night before over a bowl of vanilla ice cream, but who’s to tell?)
Thankfully, this storm was a great exercise in preparation and not the disaster we feared. The shiniest silver lining was the quiet time at home with my family. Stock up and stay safe this storm season!