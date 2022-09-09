The Sammich from Unleaded BBQ
The folks behind Unleaded BBQ accomplished something I've never seen before. They turned a shutdown gas station on Perkins Road into a restaurant. I know it's not uncommon in Louisiana for a gas station convenience store to sling some great eats, but this was an entire flip.
The have an in-house smoker, a well-stocked bar and an extensive covered patio. Their food even impressed my dining companion, who is normally hesitant about barbecue.
My choice for the meal was the "sammich" option. The one I ordered features chopped smoked brisket on Texas toast with house pickled and pickled red onions. Unleaded had several sauce options on each table. The tasty variety of sauces truly elevated the meal. Get the mac n' cheese as your side! It is everything that a barbecue place's mac should be.
Unleaded BBQ, 3030 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. (225) 930-5797.
Unleaded BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
Martin Deli & Bistro
When I heard that the Martin Wine Cellar on Perkins Road offered food, I expected like crackers and cheeses (which they do have, by the way.) I wasn't, however, prepared for full meals, wine by the glass or the decadent slices of carrot cake.
Martin Deli & Bistro (located inside Martin Wine Cellar off Perkins Road) offers a D.Y.M. cheeseburger with sweet potato fries. The chargrilled, slow-cooked burger is served on a toasted sesame seed bun, dressed to order, with your choice of cheese. Martin's deli sandwiches are next-level.
This cheeseburger might just top my list of favorite burgers in town, especially after the closure of Fat Cow.
Martin Wine Cellar, 6463 Moss Side Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. (225) 610-1190.
Martin Deli & Bistro is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
Chow Yum Phat
Despite the pork phat bao, the salt n peppa wings, the beef bulgogi dumplings and crispy fish noodles we enjoyed, we managed to leave room to try Chow Yum Phat's blueberry bread pudding. (Don't judge. We were with a crowd.)
The blueberry bread pudding is made from bread from Dong Phoung Bakery in New Orleans (yes, of king cake fame), with a brown sugar custard, blueberry kaffir lime syrup and mint whipped cream. As amazing as that may sound, the real thing is not too heavy — and delicious.
Chow Yum Phat (under the overpass) is located at 2363 Hollydale Avenue in Baton Rouge. (225-726-7335)
Open from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Jan Risher, features editor)