Eliza Restaurant & Bar, 7920 Jefferson Highway, is once again hosting its holiday tradition, the Reveillon Dinner.
Through Dec. 30, the restaurant is offering a three-course, multi-choice menu filled with decadent holiday classics for $40.
All dishes are made in-house by the talented Eliza kitchen team using locally sourced ingredients.
The tradition of the Reveillon dinner made its way to Louisiana with French colonists during the early 19th century. After fasting prior to midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, many would feast on large holiday meals following church.
For more information, call (225) 349-8895, email mandy@elizabatonrouge.com or visit ElizaBatonRouge.com.
Social and food drive
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Public Lodging Association's December Social/GBR Food Bank Drive from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Tickets are $30 for members and $45 for nonmembers by visiting brlodging.org/event-4072150. Tickets include an appetizer and two drink tickets.
Attendees also are asked to bring nonperishable food items or monetary donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Santa's coming to Don's
Santa Claus is coming to Don's Seafood, 136 Rushing Road, Denham Springs, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Bring your kids in to eat and to meet and take a photo with St. Nick.
For more information, call (225) 664-1192 or visit donsseafoodonline.com.
La macaron workshop
Registration is open for Le Macaron Magnifique Workshop for ages 7 and older from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Learn tips to create the Parisian macaroon, considered one of the world's most delicious delicacies.
Cost is $50 for one and $90 for two at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
An evening with Trey Kemp
Trey Kemp will perform from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 12 on the patio at Bottle & Tap, 11445 Coursey Blvd.
Seating is in the courtyard and on the patio. For more information, call (225) 300-4559.
Marine breakfast
The Marine Corps League, Detachment No. 778, will host a Marine Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Dec. 15 at Frank's Smokehouse, 8353 Airline Highway.
The breakfast is open to any Marines in the Baton Rouge area who would like to join the members of the Choctaw Detachment for breakfast on Tuesdays and one Saturday each month. Families are welcome.
For more information, call (225) 926-5977.