A tropical cocktail lounge called the Lotus Lounge will be opening this fall in Soji: Modern Asian, 5050 Government St.
Owner Chase Lyons said the Lotus Lounge will "serve inventive and fun tropical cocktails crafted with Asian-inspired ingredients in an exotic, Polynesian atmosphere."
“We couldn’t be more excited to further develop our cocktail program and truly highlight tiki cocktails which actually have inspired our beverage program from the very beginning,” he said. “Lotus Lounge will be our homage to classic tiki as well as new signature cocktails emphasizing fresh citrus, bold flavors, and proper technique. This will be a place where one celebrates life, enjoys a delicious drink, and is transported to a different world.”
Lotus Lounge will display its own set of hours with the lounge staying open later then the restaurant, Soji.
"We will also serve daily food specials highlighting our take on Polynesian cuisine with shareable small plates," Lyons said.
An opening date has not yet been set. Lotus Lounge will open in Soji after a brief renovation of the space.
Visit eatsoji.com.