Chow Main closer to opening
The signs are up and the interior is close to completion at Chow Main, a new Asian restaurant at Fifth and Main streets downtown. An official opening date hasn't yet been set, said owner Austin Wong, but he's hoping to be ready by late October or early November.
The restaurant will focus on "bowls and baos," Wong said, and will be a healthier alternative to usual fast Asian food. The signs outside carry the tagline "Southern based, Asian taste" — because "that's who I am," Wong said with a laugh.
Wong's father, Paul, has operated a Chinese food booth in the Main Street Market for years. An opening date for Chow Main originally was planned for the summer, but the process has taken longer than expected, Wong said, and he's just ready for the doors to finally open.
Chow Main initially will be open during lunch hours, but Wong hopes to expand to dinner in the future.
Waitr operating Thanksgiving food drive
Waitr has added an option to its food delivery app that allows users to donate money toward purchasing meals for local families this Thanksgiving. The hot meals will be prepared by local restaurants and delivered to families during Thanksgiving week.
Last year's food drive delivered food to more than 1,000 families, the company said. This year, the "Share Thanksgiving" drive is aiming for 2,000.
App users can donate $2, $5 or $10 by clicking on a "Donate a Meal" option after ordering. The food drive continues through Nov. 15. To nominate a family that might need a hand this Thanksgiving, go to waitrapp.com/blog/share-thanksgiving-2018.
Bubbe will take care of you
Congregation B'nai Israel continues its 160th anniversary celebration by inviting family into the kitchen. The event, "Bubbe's Kitchen & Zayde's Bar: A Jewish Food Festival," will feature nosh-sized samples of Jewish foods made by members of the congregation from their own family recipes. Rabbi Jordan Goldson will host an informal discussion about Jewish traditions and the synagogue’s history during the event.
"Bubbe's Kitchen & Zayde's Bar" takes place noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Congregation B'nai Israel, 3354 Kleinert Ave. $20 for adults; $10 for ages 12 and under. Rabbi Goldson's Q&A is at 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found at bnai.org.
Halloween dinner show at LCI
You can't live on candy alone this Halloween. On Wednesday, the Louisiana Culinary Institute will host a Halloween-themed dinner and show, with a three-course meal prepared by Bacon & Fig Events. Vaudeville Entertainment performers — a mermaid, a creature of the night, an aerialist, belly dancer and a fire spinner are listed in the event description — will be showing off their crafts during the evening. The event starts at 6 p.m. with cocktails, beer and wine from BRQ Restaurant and appetizers. Costumes are encouraged.
"Dinner & A Show" takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway. Tickets are $70. This is a 21-and-older event. For tickets and more information, go to lci.edu.
