Preparing a meal doesn't have to be complicated. It can be both easy and fun, and chef Jeremy Coco is here with a few tips to make that happen.
- I tell people, "If you can read, you can cook." If you find a recipe that you want to make, take a look at it and read through it and think about the things you have in your kitchen. Think about what kind of stove you have, whether its electric or gas. I tell people as long as you have one or two really good knives, a good cutting board and a couple of heavy bottom pans, you can make pretty much anything.
- As for ingredients, if you want to buy everything from the farmers market or Albertson's or Walmart grocery, that's fine. Everyone has a certain budget they want to stay within — and that's fine.
- People are sometimes intimidated by cooking, so I show them what I used to call the $25,000 tips, because culinary school is so expensive, and these tips are things that you pick up being in the restaurant industry. And so, I tell people when they're doing the lessons at home, it's what people pay $25,000 to learn in culinary school.
- To make cooking easier, it's just a matter of showing people some little tricks. It can be something as simple as taking a paper towel and putting it underneath a cutting board so it doesn't slide, or how you can take a big kitchen towel and wet it and then loop it into a ring and put the bowl in it so the bowl doesn't move.
- Most of my clients start having fun with cooking when they realize, "Oh, wow, this is definitely not as bad as what I thought it was going to be."
- People always like to start cooking something easy. They say they love spaghetti and meatballs. I tell, them, "Look, if you don't want to have to make pasta, buy the macaroni pasta and boil it." But a lot of times when they see how easy it is to actually make pasta, they'll also learn how much better it tastes. They say, "I'll never buy that stuff in the box again." But then I tell them I sometimes buy this stuff in the box because it's very easy. I let them know that even chefs use convenience items, so don't think that every chef is making everything from scratch.
- I used to tell my students in culinary school that it was important to know the fundamentals of making a product, so that way in the event like today's empty grocery store shelves, you can still make these things.
Coco also shared one of his favorite recipes — his dad's recipe for red beans and rice.
Pop's Red Beans & Rice
Yields 6-8 servings
1 ounce butter, unsalted
1 cup yellow onions, chopped
½ cup bell peppers, chopped
½ cup celery, chopped
6 cloves fresh garlic, minced
1 pound ham hocks, raw
1 pound smoked sausage, cut into half moon shape
1 pound dark red kidney beans, soaked overnight
10 cups chicken stock, low sodium
6 each bay leaves
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon dried parsley
2 ounces hot sauce, Louisiana
¼ pound unsalted butter, cold
As needed salt, pepper, Cajun seasoning
As needed steamed white rice
1. In a heavy bottomed pot or cast iron Dutch oven, heat the butter over medium high heat until bubbling. Season the pork hocks with the Cajun seasoning. Sear the pork hocks in the bubbling butter until browned on each side. Remove hocks and set aside.
2. Add cut smoked sausage and cook until browned. Remove from pot and set aside. Add onions, celery and bell pepper to the pot and saute for approximately five to seven minutes. (Onions should be soft and translucent.) Add minced garlic and saute an additional one minute.
3. Add the soaked beans, the dried herbs, the chicken stock, the hot sauce, the browned sausage and hocks and the remaining Cajun seasoning (not used to season the hocks earlier) back into the pot. Bring ingredients to a boil and allow to boil for five minutes.
4. Reduce heat to a simmer and allow to simmer uncovered about 1½-2 hours (or until beans are soft and the liquid is slightly creamy.) If the liquid thickens but the beans are still a bit hard, add more chicken stock and cook until the beans are soft. Once everything is done, take the ¼ pound of cold butter and add to the pot of beans. Whisk butter in until completely melted. Adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning. Remove bay leaves and serve over steamed white rice.