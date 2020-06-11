Whether it's cold outside or hot, we love soup.
And this Leek, Potato and Artichoke Soup can be served hot or cold, so it's definitely one to put in your go-to file.
There's just something about it that's comforting — and we could all use a big dose of comfort about now.
Serve it with a sandwich or a big slice of that bread we know you've been baking for a satisfying lunch or dinner.
Leek, Potato and Artichoke Soup
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Corinne Cook.
¼ cup butter or margarine
1 medium onion, diced
3 or 4 small leeks, white part only, cleaned and chopped
6 (14½ ounce) cans chicken broth
2 (14 ounce) cans artichoke hearts (not marinated type), drained
4 medium potatoes, pared and cubed
1 cup half-and-half
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground white pepper
½ teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1. In large Dutch oven or soup pot, melt butter and saute onion and leeks until tender.
2. Stir in broth, then add artichokes and potatoes. Cook, covered, over medium heat until potatoes and artichokes are tender (about 15 to 20 minutes.)
3. Stir in half-and-half, milk, Worcestershire, salt, pepper and Tabasco. Simmer on low heat for 5 minutes.
4. Remove from heat. Puree small batches in food processor or blender until smooth. Serve hot or cold. Garish with lemon slice and fresh parsley.
Corinne Cook’s cookbook, "Extra! Extra! Read MORE About It!," is available at Barnes & Noble or by calling (225) 293-9770.