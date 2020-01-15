“Betty Crocker Cookies: Irresistibly Easy Recipes for Any Occasion” by Betty Crocker, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 352 pages, hardcover, $25
Texas Sheet Cake Chocolate-Pecan Cookies, Cinnamon Dolce Latte Sandwich Cookies, Cranberry Crumb Bars, Chocolate Mint Bars, Salted Butterscotch Pudding Pretzel Cookies, and Pumpkin Bread Breakfast Cookies. These are just some of the more than 150 recipes for cookies, bars and brownies found in “Betty Crocker Cookies: Irresistibly Easy Recipes for Any Occasion.”
There are recipes for cookies perfect for gift-giving, others for serving on holidays and special occasions, and easy options for baking with children.
The book opens with tips and techniques for successful cookie making, then turns to baking classics like Snickerdoodles, Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies, Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies, Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies and Lemon Bars.
That chapter also looks at how classic recipes and popular flavors have changed between 1963 when “Betty Crocker’s Cooky Book” was introduced and 2019. For example, Magic Cookie Bars, also called Hello Dolly Bars or 7-Layer Bars, made with nuts, chocolate, graham crackers and coconut, were the big cookie hit of 1965. The new cookbook suggests trying Dark Chocolate-Cherry Macadamia Bars, its twist on that earlier bar.
The chapter called “Baking Spirits Bright” includes information on how to host an easy cookie exchange and the chapter “Make It Special” features clever uses for cookie cutters. Other chapters offer recipes for lunch box and cookie jar favorites; totable treats; and treats to make when it’s too hot to bake.
Icons indicate which recipes are big batch recipes that make four or more dozen cookies and which use pre-made mixes. Each recipe includes storage and nutritional info and is illustrated with a full-color photograph. A red ribbon allows the reader to mark a favorite recipe.
This is a cookbook sure to appeal to any cookie lover.