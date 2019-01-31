City Pork concept coming to Perkins Rowe
The owners of the popular City Pork and City Slice restaurants are opening a new eatery in Perkins Rowe in a long-vacant space that had been occupied by Applebee’s.
Stephen Hightower, managing partner for City Group Hospitality Co., said the Perkins Rowe restaurant will be a new concept for the company. The company has three City Pork restaurants in town, a catering business and the City Slice pizza parlor by LSU. The restaurant is set to open in May.
“We’re excited about the menu prep so far, but we’re still putting it all together,” Hightower said. “My vision is to build a restaurant company that can be more versatile. We’ve built trust in our other concepts, and we want to bring a more cutting-edge culinary tradition to Baton Rouge.”
Piccadilly turns 75
Piccadilly Restaurants is celebrating its 75th anniversary in February. Throughout the month, the Baton Rouge-based company will offer various deals, gifts and contests at its restaurants. Piccadilly will start Friday, Feb. 1, by giving away 75th anniversary commemorative cups filled with coupons, and on each Monday in February, the first 75 guests at each restaurant will receive scratch-off cards with the chance to win free Piccadilly for a year.
Other deals in February include 75-cent kids meals on Thursdays and Saturday and buy one meal, get a second for 75 percent off coupons for text and e-club members. More information about the celebration can be found online at piccadilly.com/75years.
Piccadilly started in 1944 with one cafeteria-style restaurant in downtown Baton Rouge, opened by Tandy Hamilton. "Tandy's idea was serving liberal portions at the highest quality for fair prices," said Piccadilly CEO Azam Malik. "That sounds common sense these days, but his ability to put all that together in a family-based atmosphere was well ahead of his time."
Piccadilly now has 41 locations around the Southeast and recently opened a smaller, stream-lined Piccadilly to Go in Baton Rouge. The company is also planning a new prototype restaurant in Denham Springs to open this summer.
Look out for a missing cat, possibly smells of hops
Tin Roof Brewing Company is looking for its missing brew cat, Zeus, the Baton Rouge brewery said Tuesday on its Facebook page. Zeus is a 1-year-old gray male cat that's "super chill/meows loud af" and was last seen at the brewery. "He's nothing but trouble, but we kind of like that and want the little dude back," the Facebook post said. If you live near the brewery, 1624 Wyoming St., and have seen him, call (225) 377-7022.
In other Tin Roof news: The brewery will release its new juicy India Pale Ale, Haze Melee, on Saturday, Feb. 2. The IPA is heavily dry-hopped with 5 pounds per barrel of Meridian, El Dorado and Mosaic hops, the brewery said, and weighs in at 7.5 percent alcohol by volume. The brewery will start selling the beer at noon in four-packs, crowlers, growlers and draft. Rock Paper Taco, Barbosa's Barbeque and Chow Yum Phat also will be at the brewery throughout the day. For info, visit facebook.com/tinroofbeer.
Martin Wine Cellar hosts festival Saturday
The third annual Festival Del Vino will take place Saturday at Martin Wine Cellar, 7248 Perkins Road. The festival will focus on Spanish wines and will feature samples from more than 20 wines along with Spanish meats, cheeses and tapas. Tickets are $20. For more info, call (225) 610-1190 or visit martinwine.com.
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Sent it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.