Chris Motto jumped into the national spotlight last February when he competed on FOX's "Hell's Kitchen," but folks in Baton Rouge have long known about the executive chef who has been running the kitchen at Mansurs on the Boulevard for more than a decade.
Motto grew up in Loreauville, outside New Iberia, and came to Baton Rouge in 1999 to attend LSU. He got his degree in political science, but it was what he did outside of the classroom that set the direction for this life.
"While in college, I began working in restaurants to support myself and pay tuition," Motto said. "After awhile, I realized I was pretty good at this and really liked the camaraderie, as well as the rush that the kitchen provided. I stuck with it and have now worked at Mansurs for 11 years."
We caught up with Motto this week to find out a little more about his career, his idea of the perfect meal, his biggest disaster in the kitchen and how "Hell's Kitchen" changed his life in our new series on area chefs. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
What is your morning routine?
My typical morning is as simple as showering, taking care of my dogs and answering a few messages and emails to give me a jump start on the day.
What's your idea of the perfect meal?
For the perfect meal, I would like to see a "roller coaster" ride of flavors and textures. But more importantly, it is one that can be enjoyed with good company and conversation. When you combine all of this, you get a memorable experience that is hard to replace.
Tell us about your prep routine in the kitchen.
One of my favorite things about being a chef is that no two days are alike. My days are usually started with ordering, then reviewing station prep with fellow cooks before getting into specials, caterings or larger batch restaurant prep. Most prep times vary, though you would be amazed as to what can get done in a short amount of time when necessary.
What's your most relied upon kitchen tool?
First and foremost, communication would be what I rely on most. Without my sous chefs Barrett Meeks and Ian Trumps, I would be spinning in circles! The trust we have in each other, as well as the rest of the kitchen staff, is irreplaceable — a true team-family mentality. After that, our Rational intelligent cooking system is a very impressive piece of equipment, which does almost anything you program it to, steam, roast, braise, dehydrate, bake, sous vide, sear and so much more.
What kitchen tool needs to be invented?
A kitchen tool that needs to be invented is something to roll egg rolls.
What is your classic uniform?
A chef's coat does not make you a chef! I have the luxury of dressing casual in most circumstances. Comfortable shoes are important due to such long hours on my feet, and a bandanna not only keeps hair and sweat out of food but is a great place to store a Sharpie.
Do you listen to music while in the kitchen? If so, what's your favorite kind of music?
We listen to all genres of music in the kitchen. On any given day you can hear anything from classical to trap rap. Most times the music is a little more upbeat to keep up with the hectic pace of the kitchen.
How has your life changed since your appearance on "Hell's Kitchen?" Motto left the competition (and a chance to win $250,000 and a position at Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Restaurant in Las Vegas to return to his Baton Rouge job).
Since appearing on "Hell's Kitchen," I've been able to create better dishes from the techniques and procedures I learned there. I've refined my plating. I've gotten tons more recognition and exposure, been fortunate to meet fans and people from all over the country and have been able to greatly improve my ability to help out the community through fundraising, auctions and dinners.
Other than that, I continue to remain humble, work hard and focus as much as possible on mentoring the younger cooks that I work with. After all, they are the future of the culinary world, and I'm excited to see what this next generation will do!
Will we be seeing you on TV again anytime soon?
As far as seeing me on TV again … we'll have to wait and see.
What dish that you created are you most proud of?
I'm probably most proud of my "red gravy." Being from an Italian family, red sauce is not taken lightly. I still remember my grandfather cooking his for three days, and I try to honor him with every batch I make. With this sauce, the most important ingredients are still time and love.
Tell us about your biggest disaster in the kitchen.
I'm thinking my biggest disaster in the kitchen was when a commercial fryer filled with hot oil fell on me. Whoopsie … that sucked! Only lost skin on one arm, so guess it could have been worse.
Other than chef, what would be your dream job?
It's hard to picture myself with any other career at this point. I still truly love being a chef. I suppose if I wasn't doing this, I would most likely be involved with social work and trying to help out the less fortunate; something with purpose. Life's not about putting yourself in the spotlight, but more so about the light you can shine on others.