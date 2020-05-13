Just because you can't have a big gathering right now doesn't mean you can't have party food.
These tiny meat pies will make you happy. Each perfect bite will fill your mouth with savory bliss.
Meat Pies
Makes 25 pies. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
½ cup pre-chopped Creole seasoning blend (onions, bell pepper, celery and parsley)
½ tablespoon minced garlic
½ pound ground beef
½ pound ground pork
Salt and Cajun seasoning, to taste
2 (9-inch) refrigerated pie crusts
1 egg
¼ cup water
1. In a large skillet over medium heat, gently sauté the seasoning blend until just soft. Add the garlic and cook 3 more minutes, or until fragrant.
2. Add the meat and continue to cook, stirring to break up any clumps. Add salt and spices, then cover and cook until browned.
3. Transfer the meat mixture into a zip-top bag and refrigerate overnight.
4. Preheat oven to 400 F.
5. Put the cold meat in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until minced fine. Roll out the dough and cut into 2-inch rounds. Fill each round with about a tablespoon of meat, fold over and pinch the edges closed. Lay the pies onto a greased baking sheet.
6. Using a sharp knife, cut slits in the top of each pie for ventilation. Whisk the egg and water together and brush over the pies.
7. Bake 15 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on wire racks.