Three months after its April opening, the Red Stick Social combination restaurant, bar and bowling alley issued a dress code on Tuesday. It was a metaphorical gutter ball to some of its online followers.

Just hours after posting it online, Red Stick Social took down the dress code and responded on Facebook after comments accused the Electric Depot venue of racial bias.

“We hear your concerns loud and clear and thank you for your valuable feedback. We sincerely apologize,” the post said.

The dress code, which also had been posted on the Red Stick Social Facebook page, included fairly standard rules such as “No shoes, no shirt, no service” and suggested collared shirts for men. It also had restrictions against “sagging” – wearing pants well below the waist – as well as “any article of clothing or accessory indicative of gang affiliation.” Other rules forbade hats, clothes or jewelry with “offensive imagery or language” or “overly revealing” clothing and stated that admitting customers in soiled or torn clothing would be at the discretion of management.

The restaurant deleted the original post and its accompanying comments, but many comments were made to its follow-up post.

“But do you guys sincerely understand that the dress code that you publicly posted was racist?” wrote Natalie Boone.

“Just say that y'all don't want black folks to come. Don't post a weak ass dress code describing how you all perceive we dress,” wrote Derrick T. Jefferson.

The code had its supporters as well.

“Wait, so wanting people in your club to look presentable is now racist? I'm confused,” wrote Robbie Casse.

Red Stick Social owner Robert Lay did not respond to an email and telephone message to his business on Wednesday.

“Our guests’ experience is something we take very seriously,” the restaurant said in its follow-up post. “We created Red Stick Social to serve the entire Baton Rouge community and are excited with the incredibly diverse group of guests that have enjoyed and continue to enjoy our venue. Our goal is to provide an environment that welcomes, encourages, and supports diversity and inclusiveness among all our guests and staff.”