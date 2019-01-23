ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Avocado Dip with Tortilla Chips
Serves 8. Excerpted from “The Southern Living Party Cookbook” by Elizabeth Heiskell. “Mayonnaise in an avocado dip? … Covering the avocados with mayonnaise keeps them from turning brown since they aren’t exposed to the air, making this a ‘do the day before’ recipe to add to your arsenal.”
2 large ripe avocados
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)
1 canned green chile, minced, or ½ teaspoon chili powder
1 small garlic clove, minced
½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
4 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
Tortilla chips
1. Mash the avocados, mayonnaise and lime juice in a small bowl just until combined.
2. Add the chile, garlic and ½ teaspoon salt; stir well.
3. Cover with plastic wrap, placing the plastic wrap directly on the surface of the dip. Chill at least 1 hour. (Dip may be prepared the day before.) Season to taste with salt before serving. Garnish with the crumbled bacon, and serve with tortilla chips.