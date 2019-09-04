TESTED RECIPE
Beef Lettuce Wraps
Makes 2 (1-cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Too Hot in the Kitchen" cookbook.
½ pound ground sirloin
2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
1½ teaspoon low sodium soy sauce
½ teaspoon minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
¼ cup shredded carrot
⅓ cup chopped water chestnuts
¼ cup chopped green onions
2 tablespoons chopped pecans
1 teaspoon sesame oil, optional
Boston lettuce leaves or red tip lettuce
1. In large nonstick skillet, cook meat over medium heat about 5-7 minutes, or until done. Drain excess fat. Remove from heat.
2. Stir in hoisin sauce, soy sauce and garlic, and season to taste, mixing well. Add carrot, water chestnuts, green onions, pecans and sesame oil, if desired. Spoon mixture onto a lettuce leaf and wrap. Repeat with remaining leaves.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 253, calories from fat 35%, fat 10g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 62 mg, sodium 285 mg, carbohydrate 14 g, dietary fiber 4 g, sugars 6 g, protein 28 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 vegetable, ½ other carbohydrate, 3 lean meat
TESTED RECIPE
Pecan Rice
Makes 4 (1 cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
2 teaspoons olive oil
½ cup chopped onion
½ teaspoon minced garlic
1 cup rice
2 cups fat-free vegetable or chicken broth
⅓ cup white wine
¼ cup chopped green onions
¼ cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted
1. In medium nonstick pot coated with nonstick cooking spray, heat oil and sauté onion and garlic about 5 minutes. Add rice, broth and wine. Bring to boil, reduce heat, cook 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Stir in green onions and pecans.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 248, calories from fat 26%, fat 7 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 469 mg, carbohydrates 39 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 2 g, protein 5 g. Dietary exchanges: 2½ starch, 1 fat
TESTED RECIPE
Harvest Chicken Salad
Makes 5 (1 cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Kitchen 101" cookbook.
2 cups chopped skinless rotisserie chicken breast
⅓ cup diced red onion
2 tablespoons dried cranberries
¼ cup chopped pecans, toasted
¼ cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese
2 cups small apple chunks (green apples)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
⅓ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon light mayonnaise
Dash sugar
1. In bowl, combine chicken, onion, cranberries, pecans and feta. Toss apple with lemon juice and add to chicken mixture.
2. In small bowl, mix together yogurt, mayonnaise and sugar. Carefully mix with chicken mixture.
Nutritional info per serving: calories 192, calories from fat 34%, fat 7 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 53 mg, sodium 320 mg, carbohydrates 12 g, dietary fiber 2 g, total sugars 9 g, protein 20 g. Dietary Exchanges: 1 fruit, 3 lean meat