Time Out Lounge to close
March will be the final month for Time Out Lounge, the Baton Rouge bar and music venue at 4619 Bennington Ave. The business will close on March 31, but will first go out with a month of concerts and shows.
"We survived a fire, a flood, but just couldn't quite survive a lagging economy," Time Out owners Jay Byers and Kathleen Fasullo Byers said in a statement announcing the closing.
The Byers' bought Time Out in 2006, then located at 9374 Old Hammond Highway. A fire in December 2013 destroyed the business, and Time Out was relocated to its current location and reopened in 2015. It was then impacted by the 2016 flood.
Time Out has been a consistent stage for local blues and jazz musicians — blues pianist Henry Gray has held a weekly gig there for several years. The venue's final month will feature performances by Gray and Lil Ray Neal (on Tuesdays), LazzRipp Brass Band (March 22), Chris LeBlanc and Luther Kent (March 27), MJ & The Redeemers (March 29) and a final show with The Wheels (March 30).
More information about Time Out Lounge's upcoming music can be found by calling (225) 330-4593 or online at timeoutbr.com.
Government St. art gallery rezoning for restaurant
A request to turn a Mid City art gallery into a restaurant that serves alcohol is set to go before the city-parish Planning Commission in April.
The plans involve rezoning the Taylor Clark Gallery at 2623 Government St. from commercial to commercial alcoholic beverage sales.
Jessie Babcock, an agent with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate who has applied for the rezoning, said the property is being done for an unnamed prospective restaurant tenant.
The gallery has been for sale for several months. According to a listing from Mid City-based Elifin Realty, which is marketing the gallery, the property involves a lot just over an acre in size that houses a nearly 6,400-square-foot building. The gallery was designed by renowned architect A. Hays Town in the 1960s and expanded a decade later. Mathew Laborde, president and chief executive officer of Elifin, said he could not comment on the rezoning request.
The planning commission is set to take up the rezoning at its April 15 meeting.
Pairing eggs with D&D
The Dining Dragon Tavern, a Dungeons & Dragons and meal pop-up series, will host a brunch gaming session at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 10, at Southern Craft Brewing (14141 Airline Highway). The series, created and hosted by chef Richard Markert, pairs a session of the tabletop role-playing game with a meal made by Markert.
The three-course menu for "The Brunchening" on Sunday will include small bites of mini crabcakes, smoked salmon deviled eggs and pimento cheese dip; a choice of entree from among grits and grillades, eggs Benedict and more; and a "coffee and doughnuts" bread pudding.
Dining Dragon Tavern sessions are open to everyone, from first-timers to experienced players. Tickets are $15-$45. More information can be found at facebook.com/thediningdragon.
Nurse the Mardi Gras hangover
Brickyard South (174 South Blvd.) is throwing a Mardi Gras recovery dinner at 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday, March 11. The three-course pop-up, created by chef Danny Wilson, will feature barbecue shrimp, chicken and sausage gumbo and bananas Foster, with cocktail pairings using Seven Three Distilling spirits.
The event is part of Brickyard's weekly Dinner on the Patio pop-up series. Tickets are $25. Find more information at facebook.com/brickyardsouth.
Tim Boone contributed to this report.
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Sent it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.