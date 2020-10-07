Need to stock up on groceries and other supplies ahead of Hurricane Delta?
Louisiana-based Waitr is making it easy for anyone in Baton Rouge. Waitr is offering free grocery delivery to anyone in the Baton Rouge area unable to get to their area grocer — or those just wanting to stay at home — before the potential arrival of the storm.
Those using the app for grocery delivery before the storm can get them delivered free by using the promo code “GROCERY” at checkout. Waitr is offering same-day delivery and is also offering a no-contact delivery option for all orders.
Basic items such as water, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and personal care products can be ordered, as well as meats and produce. Special requests can also be added through the app. Waitr is providing personal shoppers and delivery drivers to help fulfill grocery orders. Customers can access items by putting the search word GROCERY through the Waitr app or at waitrapp.com.
In addition, alcohol delivery from the grocery store is now available, a service just added a few weeks ago. Your alcohol purchase must be accompanied by a food order. Once your order is delivered, the driver will verify that you are at least 21 years of age by requesting to see your identification. The name on the order must match your identification.