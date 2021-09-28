Tickets are on sale for author Kat Pigott's "Rougarou Stew" book signing, along with a children's cooking event from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
At the event, which is just a little bit spooky, youngsters 6 and older and an accompanying adult will participate in a hands-on cooking class, and each child will receive a signed copy of "Rougarou Stew" and a jar of Red Stick Spice Rougarou Spice Blend.
Pigott also will read the book as participants dine on Rougarou Stew and Swamp Cake Cups.
Those attending are asked to create a hat for the Magical Hat contest. A prize will be awarded to the winner.
Tickets are $60, which include a child and adult. To sign up, visit redstickspice.com/collections/cooking-classes/products/rougarou-stew-book-signing-childrens-cooking-event.
Barbecue competition
Tickets are on sale for the Holy Smoke BBQ Competition at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave.
This annual competition is an afternoon of food and fellowship. Tickets are $10; free for youngsters 12 and younger.
For more information, visit facebook.com/holysmokeSAS.
Bar fight
Icehouse Tap Room, 14111 Airline Highway, will host Bar Fight: Les Femme Fatales from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 10.
The Greater Baton Rouge Bartenders Guild will sponsor the competition between bartender Brooklyn Townson, of City Pork, who will be defending her long-standing title against veteran bartender Amber Carson, of Icehouse.
For more information, visit icehousebatonrouge.com.
Chili cook-off
A fall pop-up and chili cook-off is set for noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at St. Joseph's Storehouse, 2200 Main St., Baker.
This event will include face painting for kids, candy, food trucks and local vendors. Those attending may bring home a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. The chili cook-off winner will be announced at 2 p.m.
Call (225) 247-3532 for more information.
Critters, Carvings and Cuisine
The East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H will host a children's Pumpkin Contest, Pet Show and Cooking Contest from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the 4-H office, 9050 Airline Highway.
Cost is $2 to enter each pumpkin category, and $3 to enter each pet category. Preregistration is required to enter the cooking contest. For rules and registration, visit forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx.
Let's Brunch!
Tickets are on sale for the "Let's Brunch!" leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso to learn some new twists on some brunch classics. Tickets are $125 at lci.edu/store/Lets-Brunch-p387714755.
Tropical lounge at Soji
A tropical cocktail lounge called the Lotus Lounge will open this fall inside Soji: Modern Asian restaurants at 5050 Government St.
Owner Chase Lyons said the Lotus Lounge will "serve inventive and fun tropical cocktails crafted with Asian-inspired ingredients in an exotic, Polynesian atmosphere."
“We couldn’t be more excited to further develop our cocktail program and truly highlight tiki cocktails, which actually have inspired our beverage program from the very beginning,” he said. “Lotus Lounge will be our homage to classic tiki as well as new signature cocktails emphasizing fresh citrus, bold flavors and proper technique. This will be a place where one celebrates life, enjoys a delicious drink and is transported to a different world.”
Lotus Lounge will have its own hours, staying open later than the restaurant, Lyons said.
"We will also serve daily food specials highlighting our take on Polynesian cuisine with shareable small plates," Lyons said.
Lotus Lounge will open after a brief renovation of the space. For more information, visit eatsoji.com.