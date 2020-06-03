Phase 2 in the state's reopening plan begins Friday, meaning our restaurants can increase their dining capacity to 50%.
But many eateries are still counting on your takeout business.
Here are three suggestions for either takeout or dining in Wednesday:
City Pork Brasserie & Bar
How about some ribs and peaches? Sounds different, right? And delicious.
City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway, has them. The dish combines 10 baby back ribs, house barbecue sauce, honey bourbon peaches, goat cheese crumbles and herb pistou for $24.
Call (225) 615-8880 between 6:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. to place your takeout order or visit cityporkbr.com.
The Velvet Cactus
Tacos are always good, but they're even better when filled with a southern combination.
The Velvet Cactus, 7655 Old Hammond Highway, offers a Deep South Taco with fried chicken strips, diced avocado, applewood smoked bacon and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese topped with agave creole mustard for $4.99.
Is your mouth watering yet? Then pick up the phone and call (225) 227-2563 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to place your takeout order or visit thevelvetcactus.com.
Smallcakes
Looking for a little something sweet? Smallcakes, 18135 E. Petroleum Dr., has the perfect solution.
Place an order for the cupcake shop's Dunkaroos Cupcakes, which are funfetti cake filled with buttercream, frosted with funfetti buttercream and garnished with Teddy Grahams (for dunking, of course).
Call (225) 831-1856 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or visit smallcakescupcakery.com.
Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.