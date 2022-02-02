I’ve always appreciated the health benefits of foods, but I've discovered something — just because it’s all good for you, doesn’t mean it’s going to be all good.
Last weekend, I thought I’d put together some healthy smoothies with a ton of seasonal fruit and vegetables full of vitamins and nutrients to help us all fight off the cold weather germs. I envisioned a light-colored drink that would be fruity and naturally sweet mixed with some barely detectable veggies. The result looked like something I could have scraped off the bottom of the swamp.
Fortunately, I came to my senses, scrapped the smoothies and used the leftovers for these recipes that are fit to share. They’re still full of fresh ingredients, have plenty of nutrition to offer and made good use of what was left of my farmers market haul.
This frittata recipe is classic, but adding spinach and cooked chicken makes it a savory lunch rich in iron and protein. The lack of crust drops the carb count and allows the ingredients to stand alone. Follow it up with this low-sugar, creamy fresh strawberry custard to add a healthy dose of vitamin C to your day. Each serving is naturally sweet and will keep a serious sweet tooth at bay.
Chicken and Spinach Frittata
Serves 4. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4 large eggs
¾ cup milk
1 cup cooked spinach, chopped
1 cup cooked chicken, chopped
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
5 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
1. Heat oven to 375 F. Grease an 8-by-8-inch square baking pan or oven-safe dish.
2. In a large bowl, beat eggs and milk.
3. Stir in spinach, chicken, salt, pepper and half the feta cheese.
4. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and top with remaining cheese.
5. Bake until lightly browned on top. The middle should be lightly set, and the edges firmly set. Set aside to cool slightly and allow the middle to finish setting.
6. Serve warm.
Low Sugar Strawberry Custard
Yields 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 cups strawberries, hulled
3 tablespoons fine sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
5 large egg yolks
1½ cups heavy cream
1. Heat oven to 275 F. In a glass casserole dish, place a paper towel in the bottom and set 8 empty (6-ounce) ramekins, on the towel.
2. In a food processor, puree strawberries, sugar, vanilla and egg yolks. Pour into a large bowl.
3. Whisk cream into the strawberry mixture.
4. Pour the custard into the ramekins about three-quarters full.
5. Pour warm water into the bottom of the casserole dish until it reaches halfway up the outsides of the ramekins to create a water bath for the custard cups.
6. Bake uncovered for 60 minutes or until the centers are set. Allow to cool, then refrigerate overnight.
7. Serve chilled topped with whipped cream, if desired.