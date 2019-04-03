ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Garlic Butter Chicken
Makes 6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
6 chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized chunks
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Juice of ½ lemon
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
4 tablespoons butter
1. Place chicken pieces in a large bowl with a tight lid.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, salt, pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning. Pour over the chicken and stir to coat all the pieces.
3. Seal and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or overnight before cooking.
4. Bring the chicken to room temperature and heat butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Gently brown the chicken until golden brown, working in batches so the chicken has room to cook on all sides. Drain each batch of chicken on paper towels.
5. Before serving, add the chicken back to the pan and cook for another minute to reheat. Serve immediately.
Herbed Zucchini Noodles
Makes 6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4-6 zucchini rinsed and spiralized*
1 pinch of salt
4 tablespoons butter
2 teaspoons minced garlic
½ cup low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
Juice of ½ lemon
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1. Wash and trim the ends of the zucchini. Using a spiralizer, make the zucchini noodles. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt then set aside in a colander.
2. In a skillet over medium-high heat, add two tablespoons butter, minced garlic, broth and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer and allow to reduce for about 2 minutes, stirring often.
3. Stir in parsley and thyme, then add the zucchini. Cook, turning in sauce, until crisp tender, about 3 minutes. Serve immediately.
*Note: If you don’t have a spiralizer, thinly slice the zucchini.
Sweet Potato Rolls
Makes 2 dozen. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 baked sweet potato
¼-ounce packet active dry yeast
2 tablespoons sugar, divided
½ cup hot water
3 tablespoons coconut oil or shortening
½ teaspoon salt
2 eggs, beaten
3½ cups all-purpose flour
1. Bake sweet potato at 450 F for 30 minutes or until tender. Peel, mash and set aside.
2. In a large mixing bowl, dissolve yeast and 1 tablespoon sugar in hot tap water. Let stand 10 minutes.
3. Stir in sweet potato, coconut oil or shortening, salt and eggs. Stir in flour one cup at a time.
4. Knead in the bowl two or three times until you can shape the dough in a ball. Place in an oiled bowl and turn the dough to coat with oil. Cover and let rise for 1 to 3 hours.
5. Punch dough down and pinch off palm-sized pieces. Roll in your hands then place in a muffin tin.
6. Allow to rise again for 30 minutes.
7. Bake at 375 F for 12-15 minutes. Serve warm with butter.