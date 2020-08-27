Being the coffee lovers that we are, mocha is one of our favorite flavors.
Add it to a pecan pie, and, well, you'll be lucky if it makes it to the table. Fortunately, this recipe makes two pies.
Cook-and-serve pudding goes into these pies. Don't use instant! It won't taste the same.
The addition of buttermilk makes a very thick, tangy pudding.
This pie is not particularly sweet, so if you like your desserts sweeter, add more confectioner's sugar to the whipped cream.
If you have instant espresso, use that to make the ¼ cup of strong coffee. If not, just run hot water through some grounds a few times to get it nice and dark.
Chocolate Mocha Pecan Pie
Makes 2 pies.
3 5-ounce packages of Jell-O Cook & Serve Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling
2 cups buttermilk
1 cup milk
¼ cup very strong coffee
2 tablespoons vanilla, divided
½ cup chopped toasted pecans
2 pints whipping cream
2 tablespoons confectioner's sugar (more if you like sweeter)
2 pie shells, baked
Shaved dark chocolate for garnish, if desired
Minced toasted pecans for garnish, if desired
1. In a large pot, stir together pudding mix, buttermilk, milk, coffee and 1 tablespoon vanilla. Stir until lumps are mostly removed. Cook over a medium heat, stirring constantly, until thickened and producing big bubbles.
2. Remove from heat. Scoop into a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap. Chill in refrigerator until completely cool, about four hours or overnight.
3. To whipping cream add confectioner's sugar and 1 tablespoon of vanilla. Whip with mixer until stiff peaks form.
4. Scoop about half of cooled pudding into a bowl. Add toasted pecans and stir until mixed. Spread mixture in bottom of baked pie shells.
5. Scoop out two tablespoons from remaining pudding and set aside for garnish.
6. Mix remaining pudding with about half of whipped cream. Gently stir until well-blended to a light chocolate cream.
7. Spread on top of the layer of dark chocolate pudding in the pie shell.
8. Top with the rest of the whipping cream, and place a dollop of reserved chocolate pudding in the center of each pie.
9. If desired, garnish wiht finely chopped toasted pecans and shaved chocolate. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.