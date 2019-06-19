ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Oven Fried Crunchy Chicken
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
½ cup nonfat plain yogurt
1 (1-ounce) packet ranch-style dressing mix
2 pounds boneless skinless chicken cutlets (or pounded thin)
3 cups corn flakes
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon paprika
Salt and pepper to taste
1. In large plastic resealable bag mix together yogurt and ranch dressing mix. Add chicken, mixing well to cover, and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight.
2. Preheat oven to 375 F. Line baking pan with foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray.
3. Crush corn flakes into crumbs and mix with flour and paprika; season to taste. Remove chicken and coat with corn flake crumb mixture. Place on prepared pan and refrigerate until ready to bake.
4. Bake 45-50 minutes or until tender and golden brown.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 193, calories from fat 15%, fat 3 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 73 mg, sodium 546 mg, carbohydrates 14 g, dietary fiber 0 g, total sugars 2 g, protein 26 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 starch, 3 lean meat