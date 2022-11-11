Thanksgiving Po-Boy from JED's
In ordering this Turkey Day delight, I learned just how controversial of a choice it was, but after eating it, I'm even more confidently on Team Thanksgiving Po-Boy.
This po-boy from JED's struck the perfect balance of sweet and savory between the crawfish and cornbread dressing, the house-made gravy and the satsuma cranberry sauce. The portion size was perfect. The Leidenheimer bread was stuffed, but not to the point where it was a mess to eat.
JED's is dishing out these po-boys as the monthly special for November with $1 from every sale going to Capital Area United Way. It's the perfect way to ease into Thanksgiving without the work.
JED's Local Po'Boys, 672 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. (225) 349-8333.
JED's is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
Eggplant Remoulade Po-Boy from Elsie's Plate & Pie
Sadly, the next time you're at Elsie's, this special might not be on the menu, but if it is, my recommendation is to give it a try! Tender fried eggplant between a crusty baguette laden with loads of boiled shrimp generously tossed in a great remoulade sauce, with lettuce and tomato — it's a sandwich that strikes all the right chords. The special was served with Elsie's French fries for the win.
Elsie's Plate and Pie, 3145 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. (225) 636-5157
Elsie's is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Vietnamese iced coffee and cake balls from Brew ha-ha
Any week that I visit Brew ha-ha could be a week where their coffee and sweets could make this list. Their massive cup of iced Vietnamese coffee pairs perfectly with a few cake balls on the side.
Brew ha-ha offers dozens of different flavors of cake balls at any given time. It's almost impossible to pick flavors. On this recent trip, I picked lemon, cinnamon roll and starcrunch. Starcrunch was previously recommended by one of the baristas. It's hard to describe the chocolate-y and Rice Krispie goodness of it, but it's worth tossing in your next cake ball rotation.
Brew Ha-Ha, 711 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. (225) 923-1923
Brew Ha-Ha is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Emma Discher, staff writer)