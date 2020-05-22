Area restaurants once again are opening their doors to diners following the coronavirus shutdown, but they still need you to order takeout as they ease back into life.
We've been blessed with a huge variety of food choices in the Baton Rouge area, so why not kick off the weekend by letting someone else do the cooking?
Here are three suggestions for Friday:
Tsunami Sushi
Tsunami Sushi, 100 Lafayette St., Shaw Center for the Arts Rooftop, has reopened, and we can't stop thinking about the sushi and Asian fusion restaurant's Big Easy ($16.58).
The roll is a combination of crawfish, snow crab, kani, crunchy shrimp, cucumber, scallion, soy wrapped and fried panko topped with crunchies, cilantro, Tsunami, Tsurai and sriracha sauces. Yum!
Place your takeout order by calling (225) 346-5100 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. or visit servingsushi.com.
The Vintage
The Vintage, 333 Laurel St., opened last week with its offering of beignets, coffee, breakfasts, sandwiches, wine and gourmet cocktails.
Right now, we're hungry for some traditional beignets, which come in orders of three ($3.25) or bags of 10 ($9.50). You also can order beignet bites and fancy beignets.
We just might order them for dinner (or pick some up for tomorrow's breakfast). Either way, we're calling (225) 444-5799. A complete menu is available at thevintagebr.com.
California Pizza Kitchen
In addition to its menu items, California Pizza Kitchen at Perkins Rowe, 10001 Perkins Rowe, is offering a variety of family packs, as well as fast-meal kits you can make at home.
Family packs include dinners for two ($25); dinner for four ($45); and a cook-at-home meal kit, complete with Haagen Dazs ice cream ranging from $40 to $120 depending on meat selection and number of servings.
For a detailed menu, visit cpk.com. Call (225) 766-3840 between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. to place your order.
