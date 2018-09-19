Poke Loa's first Baton Rouge location is now open near the north gates of LSU. This also is the first location for the company outside of New Orleans.
Poke Loa, which held a soft opening last weekend, is located at 3260 Highland Road in the space recently occupied by Everything Philly. Along with poke bowls — that Hawaiian dish of diced, seasoned raw fish served with other ingredients over a base of rice or mixed greens — Poke Loa also serves miso soup and fresh-squeezed juice drinks.
Poke Loa is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. More information can be found at eatpokeloa.com.
BRQ Denham Springs now open
Hey Denham Springs, now you can get a piece of carrot cake as big as your head — if you can squeeze in dessert after the barbecue nachos and plate of ribs. BRQ Seafood and Barbecue's Denham Springs location is now open at 240 Range Blvd.
The restaurant, BRQ's second location, opened Tuesday and features a similar menu and clean, refined style as its Baton Rouge location on Jefferson Highway — and the bar looks just as extensive. New to this location: A pit-stop window for pick-up orders.
BRQ Denham Springs is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (225) 271-4054 or brqrestaurant.com.
French Truck adding a patio
Construction is underway on a front patio at French Truck Coffee on Government Street. The 600-square-foot space, which will seat around 40 people, is expected to be completed by mid- to late-October, said French Truck Owner Geoffrey Meeker. The business hopes to utilize the patio "to highlight the changing Government Street corridor as the road diet continues to make improvements," Meeker said.
Information about French Truck can be found at frenchtruckcoffee.com.
NOLA opens a few taps
Like you needed another reason to go drink in New Orleans. The annual NOLA on Tap Beer Fest takes place Saturday at New Orleans City Park's festival grounds with more than 400 beers, both locally and nationally brewed, available to sample. The fest also includes live music, a homebrewers competition, food and art vendors. Plus proceeds benefit the Louisiana SPCA.
General admission entry starts at noon and is $5. A VIP pass, $30, allows entry at 11 a.m. and gives access to a VIP tent. Drink tickets ($1 each; $10 minimum) must be purchased for beer samples, full-size beers, wine, soft drinks and water. A "Brewmaster Package," with 40 drink tickets and a T-shirt, is available for $50.
Go to nolaontap.org for the beer list. Remember: Uber and Lyft exist.
Speaking of beer
Next week is Louisiana Craft Beer Week, so keep an eye out for beer-related events around the area. The Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild opens the week with the release of a collaboration brew. The beer, a Double IPA, is the first in a new, annual Ensemble series, which will see brewers in the state come together to create a new beer. The beer will be sold in limited release six-packs around the state beginning Sept. 24.
Louisiana Craft Beer Week runs Sept. 24-30. For more on the collaboration beer, go to labeer.org.
Recent openings
Café Petra Greek & Lebanese (5712 Commerce St., St. Francisville; facebook.com/CafePetra1); Lit Pizza Zachary (1189 Americana Blvd.; lit.pizza); Provisions on Perkins (3535 Perkins Road; provisionsonperkins.com).
Recent closings
Another Broken Egg has closed its downtown location. Somos Bandidos (303 North Blvd.) is now closed.
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Send it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.