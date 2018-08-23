BREAUX BRIDGE — Ambient sunlight softly enters Joie de Vivre through large storefront windows and, like a lace tablecloth, adds a nice touch for breakfast, lunch and even an early dinner.
And that’s a good thing these days because Joie de Vivre is now open seven days.
Originally a downtown hardware store at Bridge and Main streets, but more recently a coffee shop thrice over, Joie, as regulars call it, has a strong local presence in the art on the walls, the live music on the weekends, the crowded Saturday late-morning Cajun jam, and, of course, the makings on the menu.
“What we envision is to continue to focus on music and culture, and we want to really beef up our food element,” owner Scott Schilling said. “We want the food to drive the business in commitment to the culture of the area.”
A Lafayette native, Schilling’s first exposure to the restaurant/bar industry was with the family business.
“My experience in the restaurant business was walking through the back door delivering beer,” recalled Schilling, who, a little over a year ago, got hands-on experience in the restaurant world when he opened Café 20.3 in Lafayette.
“It kind of got me comfortable with the restaurant business,” Schilling said. So when Joie’s owners, Nicole and Rob Domingue, looked to sell the then-named Joie de Vivre Café, Schilling pursued its purchase and papers were drawn up in June.
“Enough pieces of the puzzle came together to where I felt comfortable,” said Schilling. “We had good friends here that put us in touch with one another and that gave me the confidence to move forward.
“And then Lyn (Boutin) popped in the picture,” he continued, and Schilling had his manager.
No stranger to Breaux Bridge, Boutin helped steer the popular Mulate’s Cajun Restaurant enterprise for half of his 30 years managing restaurants.
“I was always fascinated by the restaurant business,” said Boutin, who grew up in Henderson. “It was just a little town of 1,000 people. We’d drive by all these restaurants and they were always packed.”
Since late June, Joie has extended its hours to include dinner six days a week, where previously breakfast began the day and lunch closed it during the week.
“We started that right away,” said Schilling. “We expanded the menu, made it more robust.”
Appetizers, salads, entrees, sides and desserts fill the menu.
Breakfast has eight dishes to choose from, including the Joie de Vivre plate, a boudin biscuit, beignets or simply a biscuit with gravy or jelly.
Coffees run the spectrum from cappuccino, espresso and latte to café au lait — hot or cold, iced or frozen.
Entrees for lunch and dinner offer the Joie de Vivre burger, hamburger steak, chicken Bayou Teche, grilled chicken sandwich, and grilled chicken, shrimp and catfish plates.
“At a lot of restaurants, 65-70 percent of the food is always fried. It’s not like that here. It’s all grilled,” said Boutin. “We’re not even cooking étouffées, gumbos. The only thing you’re going to get fried here is french fries.”
The four salads, including the zydeco salad topped with grilled shrimp, andouille, blackened catfish and chicken, are accompanied with homemade dressings.
“The thing is, we try to put something together that locals like,” Boutin said. “We cook the food the Cajuns like to eat when they go out to dinner.”
And where the locals go, so do the tourists who visit for the food, music, dancing and the people behind the culture. There's also the locally brewed beer from Bayou Teche Brewing in nearby Arnaudville and Parish Brewing Co. in Broussard, and the accompanying joie de vivre.
“That (the food) is an important element so we’re conscious of it and want to be sure we have a menu that’s good for everybody but still has its local flavor,” said Schilling.
Come weekend, tables are rearranged and a dance floor appears for homegrown music and the requisite dancing.
“It’s a big part of the heritage here,” Schilling said. “It’s a good part of the culture and the ambience.”
Performers have included Sweet Cecilia, Cedric Watson, Balfa Toujours, Rayo Brothers, Lynn August, David Greely and Magnalites. Looking ahead, Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie and Beausoleil are scheduled.
“Having the music component it makes it entertainment, sort of,” said Boutin. “It’s the culture part of it, the music part of it — you’re a full-service restaurant — so it’s like a mixture.”
Joie de Vivre Coffee & Culture Café
WHERE: 107 N. Main St., Breaux Bridge
HOURS: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
INFO: (337) 442-6354 or https://www.facebook.com/JoiedeVivreCafe/