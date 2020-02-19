The appearance of plump, bright red strawberries in long garden rows and in green, pint-sized boxes at the farmers market tells me warmer weather is here to stay.
Peak Louisiana strawberry season is February to May, and I’ve already found some very sweet berries in the past couple of weeks at the farmers market.
Strawberries are a healthy addition to your diet. They're packed with vitamin C, fiber, folic acid, antioxidants and more. One cup of strawberries provides more vitamin C than an orange — and leave less juice dribbling down your arms.
Fresh, locally grown strawberries are at their nutritional best. After strawberries are stored for just two days, they begin to lose their vitamin C and antioxidants.
When choosing your strawberries, look for those whose red color is most vibrant and a little glossy. Avoid buying strawberries that are too firm or have white or green “shoulders.”
If you don’t eat them right away, store your strawberries in the fridge. Don’t wash them, they’ll soak up the water and go bad much quicker. Rinse them when you’re ready to cook or eat them.
Today's recipes are for Strawberry Jam and a wonderful, rich Strawberry Cream Cheese Icing. Both of which are so much better when made with fresh berries.
Strawberries are one of Louisiana’s most beautiful, healthful and delicious foods. I am so excited to have such sweet berries early in the season. I can’t wait to enjoy more of them in the coming weeks!